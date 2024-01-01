January Family Shabbat Experience

Join us for an intimate Shabbat dinner for the whole family at the Jhub (address provided after registration).





We'll begin on January 5 at 5:30PM





To sponsor this month's dinner please reach out to Rabbi Lehrfield.





In order to provide more equitable access to our programs, JOI has moved to "set your own price/donation" tickets for all of our programing. This way, you can pay what you think each program is worth to you, taking into consideration how much you can afford or you can choose to pay more to help offset the price for those less fortunate. For reference, this event costs JOI about $35/person.

















If you would like hospitality for the entire Shabbos and/or a Shabbos lunch meal please email us at [email protected]







