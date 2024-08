Sheryl Kaskowitz in conversation with Alexis Harte, with an introduction by Harvey Smith. This event is co-sponsored by The Living New Deal

Join us for a lively discussion about the New Deal's connections to folk music and to local history. Author Sheryl Kaskowitz will discuss her new book, A Chance to Harmonize, joined in conversation by composer and songwriter Alexis Harte. The evening will begin with an introduction by The Living New Deal's Harvey Smith.