Old School Hip Hop and R&B Party

Eta Phi Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the Sigma Zeta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Present:

Old School Hip Hop and R&B!





Come out in your best 80s & 90s theme Hip Hop/R&B attire!

There will be karaoke with the best dressed performer to win a CASH prize!





DJ Truth bringing the hottest music of old school and present!





This is the event of the spring, so come out and party with the Blue and White family. This will not be an event you want to miss!





Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 5pm - 9pm

Mr. Cee's

17 E 21st

Bayonne, NJ





Mr. Cee's will have food and drinks available for purchase.





Contact your favorite member of Phi Beta Sigma or Zeta Phi Beta for any additional details.