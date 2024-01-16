Dharma Shop

Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.
Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.
Wednesday Night Long Practice Booklet
$20
Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.
Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.
Sherab Chamma Booklet
$20
Sherab means wisdom and Chamma means loving mother. Sherab Chamma’s practices have special significance for healing and protection from eight fears.
The essence of Sherab Chamma pervades the Bön tradition. She is considered to be the mother of all the Buddhas as well as the mother of all sentient beings. Her energy is the divine feminine.
Sherab means wisdom and Chamma means loving mother. Sherab Chamma’s practices have special significance for healing and protection from eight fears.
The essence of Sherab Chamma pervades the Bön tradition. She is considered to be the mother of all the Buddhas as well as the mother of all sentient beings. Her energy is the divine feminine.
Precious Garland Booklet
$20
Bardo in Tibetan means “intermediate state” and describes any temporary state of existence – such as dreams, meditation, life, and death. Usually the term is used for the special phase between death and rebirth. The various states of the Bardo have different names and descriptions. At the same time, however, essential aspects in common include separation, transition, awareness, and a new beginning.
Bardo in Tibetan means “intermediate state” and describes any temporary state of existence – such as dreams, meditation, life, and death. Usually the term is used for the special phase between death and rebirth. The various states of the Bardo have different names and descriptions. At the same time, however, essential aspects in common include separation, transition, awareness, and a new beginning.
Buddhist Shrine Booklet
$20
1. Honor the Buddha, and remind yourself of the enlightened qualities that you aim to develop.
2. Remember your Buddhist practice.
3. Focus your mind and cultivate wisdom to free yourself of negative thoughts and behaviors.
4. Open your heart and cultivate generosity through making offerings.
1. Honor the Buddha, and remind yourself of the enlightened qualities that you aim to develop.
2. Remember your Buddhist practice.
3. Focus your mind and cultivate wisdom to free yourself of negative thoughts and behaviors.
4. Open your heart and cultivate generosity through making offerings.
Chod Drum
$130
From Nepal
From Nepal
Khangling
$120
From Nepal
From Nepal
Add a donation for Ligmincha Texas, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!