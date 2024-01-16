Dharma Shop

Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.

Join us every Wednesday for this beautiful Bön Buddhist meditation practice. This weekly meditation practice is open to beginners, experienced practitioners and everyone in between. Our practice is based on the Bön Buddhist wisdom tradition that has been handed down from teachers to students for centuries. Join us and give yourself the gift of meditation with the support of a group.

More details...