You are invited to the Public Administration and Democracy (PADP) 2024 Spring Banquet Celebration, hosted by Georgia Students for Public Administration (GSPA)! We hope you will join us on April 12, 2024 at the State Botanical Gardens of Georgia to celebrate the end of the year with new and old friends. We will welcome back Kinnea Ionno, MPA Alumna and Executive Director at The Cottage Sexual Assault and Children's Advocacy Center, as our keynote speaker.





Join us in honoring our 2024 graduates and bidding farewell to another academic year. All MPA/PhD students, faculty, staff, and alumni are cordially invited! We also extend a warm welcome to guests, friends, and family, regardless of their academic affiliation with PADP.