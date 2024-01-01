Summer 2024 Indoor Camp In

Please use this digital payment link for the 2024 Summer Camp In event. This event is capped out at 20 kids maximum so participation is first come first serve. You can purchase tickets for multiple kids if you wish and we encourage additional donations if you are able and want to help with supplemental costs.

It is $22 per child, the event will be held in the masjid gym with same-gendered adult volunteers, the campers will need to bring a pillow and throw blanket, water bottle, and sleeping gear. An air mattress, tent, tray, and fitted sheet will be provided for each camper.









Arrival and snack will begin after Maghrib prayer, campers will pick their tent set up their spaces and grab a snack, we will be showing a movie starting after Isha prayer, then have an activity and sleep. The campers will wake for Fajr and pray in the masjid, return back to the gym for breakfast which is included in the $22 fee (but if the camper has specific dietary requirements please contact the camp organizer Allison ([email protected]). Pickup will be in the morning from 7:00-7:30am. If campers wish to purchase beverages or snacks at the Sadaqah Station the station will be open until midnight and campers can bring cash. Any individual snacks are welcome but to preserve the tents there is a designated snack area, and all campers must bring a water bottle.