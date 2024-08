12U Hitters UDC Baseball - Cooperstown Raffle Fundraiser (Click on More Details For List of 50+ Prizes) (Rotary Club Bradley)

LIST OF PRIZES





Sheraton Vistana Timeshare

3days/2night Stay

@ Your Choice Of

Scottsdale, Myrtle Beach or Orlando





50,000 Radisson/Choice Hotels Points

Redeemable For Air, Hotel, Car Or Shopping

Anywhere





1 Asst Meat Gift Basket #1

1 Asst Meat Gift Basket #2





1 Asst Chicken Gift Basket #1

1 Asst Chicken Gift Basket #2





1 Set of Top Flight Iron Golf Clubs





1 Round Of Golf for 4 - Sanctuary Golf Course #1

1 Round Of Golf for 4 - Sanctuary Golf Course #2

1 Round Of Golf for 4 - Sanctuary Golf Course #3





1 TV SuperBox





1 Liquor Basket of Specialty Rum

1 Liquor Basket of Specialty Whiskey

1 Liquor Basket of Specialty Vodka

1 Liquor Basket of Specialty Tequilla





1 Wine Basket With Asst Red Wines

1 Wine Basket With Asst White Wines





1 Beer Basket With Asst Domestic Beer #1

1 Beer Basket With Asst Domestic Beer #2





1 Beer Basket With Asst Imported Beer #1

1 Beer Basket With Asst Imported Beer #2





1 Asst Seltzer Basket #1

1 Asst Seltzer Basket #2





Safe @ Home Care Package





1 Massage Gun #1

1 Massage Gun #2





Chicago Cubs 2016 Mini World Series Trophy #1





Chicago Cubs 2016 Mini World Series Trophy #2





5 Friends & Family Discount Passes To Any Radisson/Choice Hotel #1





5 Friends & Family Discount Passes To Any Radisson/Choice Hotel #2





1 10x10 Tent #1

1 10x10 Tent #2





10 Instant Scratch Off Tickets #1

10 Instant Scratch Off Tickets #2

10 Instant Scratch Off Tickets #3

10 Instant Scratch Off Tickets #4

10 Instant Scratch Off Tickets #5





Olivers $25 Gift Card #1

Olivers $25 Gift Card #2





Rockefellers $100 Gift Card





Coopershawk $25 Gift Card





Buffalo Wild Wings $100 Gift Card





Whittingham Meats $50 Gift Card





Dairy Queen $50 Gift Card





Dairy Queen $50 Gift Card





Dick's Sporting Goods $50 Gift Card #1





Dick's Sporting Goods $50 Gift Card #2





Dick' Sporting Goods $50 Gift Card #3





Visa $50 Gift Card





Amazon $50 Gift Card





Harold Baines Autograph Baseball

Frank Thomas Autograph Baseball

Paul Konerko Autograph Baseball