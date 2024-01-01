Elf Jr. The Musical Afternoon Audition Workshop

Elf Jr. The Musical Audition Workshop

Grades: 1st- 6th





Whether you’re a seasoned performer or new to the stage, the Elf Jr. audition workshop will help 1st–6th graders gain the skills and confidence needed to ace their upcoming audition. Hosted by the Elf Jr creative team, performers will have the opportunity to learn techniques to help you stand out and perform with confidence. Work with a vocal coach on your audition song, learn how to get noticed dancing alongside others, and gain knowledge and tips on how to nail the cold readings and improv portion of an audition.





While this workshop is focused on the specific needs of the Elf Jr. audition, the skills learned are applicable to any stage audition. While attending the workshop will not guarantee a role in the upcoming production, performers will leave feeling empowered to do their very best and truly sparkle in their next audition. Participation is not required to audition, and space is limited.





Participation in this workshop does not guarantee a role in the production. Participants are still required to audition. Please visit www.flowertownplayers.org/ auditions for further details.







