The Shine Project Foundation

Hosted by

The Shine Project Foundation

About this event

Add a donation for The Shine Project Foundation

$

Sales closed

SHINE Beach Fun Day Series 2024

400 B St

Encinitas, CA 92024, USA

Beach Fun Day Event 1: Saturday, September 15, 2024
Free
RSVP for Beach Fun Day Event 1 (Please select only 1 ticket per child with special needs that will be participating) Ex. If you have 2 children with special needs then select 2, do not select the total number of people in your family.
Beach Fun Day Event 2: Saturday, October 5, 2024
Free
RSVP for Beach Fun Day Event 2 (Please select only 1 ticket per child with special needs that will be participating) Ex. If you have 2 children with special needs then select 2, do not select the total number of people in your family.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!