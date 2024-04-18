Logo
AIGA Asheville
Creative Hangouts - April 2024

81 S. Broadway St. Asheville, NC 28801

Sometimes during a project, clients can get a little wrapped up in all the decisions that need be made and can lose track of the reason they hired you in the first place: your insight and expertise! Build trust and gain respect before you're even hired -- we're talking about positioning yourself as an expert to potential clients. 


🎨 Topic This Month: Positioning Yourself as an Expert to Potential Clients


Join us at Mojo Event Hall, 81 S. Broadway St., downtown Asheville, every third Thursday for a stimulating evening that merges networking with insightful discussion.


Event Details:


🗓️ Date: April 18, 2024

📍 Location: Mojo Event Hall

⏰ Time: 5:30 - 7:30 PM

💲 Cost: Free for Members, $5 for Non-Members


The Evening's Flow:


First Hour: Mingle, network, and connect with fellow creatives.

Second Hour: Dive into a moderated panel discussion


Whether you're navigating the waters of a creative career, juggling artistic passions with professional demands, or simply seeking inspiration from like-minded individuals, this event is for you.

Moderated by: Sumaya K. Owens
Panelists: Renee Hartwick, Sarah Benoit, Robert Prioleau


Sponsored by Mojo Coworking, these hangouts are not just events; they're a lifeline to connect, grow, and find your unique equilibrium in the creative world.


🔗 Learn more and join the conversation at www.asheville.aiga.org
🔗 Explore coworking and meeting options at www.mojocoworking.com

🔗 Sign up to volunteer at this event on www.signupgenius.com


Beverages will be provided by Devil's Foot & Buchi (by FedUp Foods)

