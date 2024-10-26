Venue Rental / تأجير الدار

Hourly Venue Rental Fee: $30 Cleaning Fee: $75 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- When booking our venue for a meeting, the hourly rate is $30. Select the quantity for the number of hours needed to secure your reservation as a SACDO member. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event! ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- رسوم إيجار القاعة بالساعة: 40 دولار رسوم التنظيف: 75 دولار ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- عند حجز القاعة للاجتماعات، السعر بالساعة هو 40 دولار. اختار عدد الساعات اللي تحتاجها لتأكيد حجزك كعضو في ساكدو. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة. يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات. و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم

