Venue Rental / تأجير الدار

Total Venue Rental Fee: $350
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue, a total payment of $350 is required to secure your reservation as an active SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم تأجير المكان: $٣٥٠
رسوم التنظيف:$٧٥
عند حجزكم لمكاننا، يُطلب دفع ٣٥٠$ لتأمين حجزكم كأعضاء ناشطين في ساكدو نا
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
Rental for Non-SACDO Members / تأجير لغير أعضاء ساكدو
$450
Total Venue Rental Fee: $450
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue, a total payment of $450 is required to secure your reservation as a Non-SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم تأجير المكان: $٤٥٠
رسوم التنظيف:$٧٥
عند حجزكم لمكاننا، يُطلب دفع ٤٥٠$ لتأمين حجزكم لغير ألاعضاء في ساكدو
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
Funeral Rental for SACDO Members / تأجير للعزاء لأعضاء ساكدو
$50
Total Venue Rental Fee: $50
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue for a funeral, a total payment of $50 is required to secure your reservation as an active SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم تأجير المكان: $٥٠
رسوم التنظيف: $٧٥
عند حجزكم لمكاننا للعزاء، يُطلب دفع ٥٠$ لتأمين حجزكم كأعضاء ناشطين في ساكدو
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
Funeral Rent for Non-SACDO Member / تأجير للعزاء لغير أعضاء
$100
Total Venue Rental Fee: $100
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue for a funeral, a total payment of $100 is required to secure your reservation as a Non-SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم تأجير المكان: $١٠٠
رسوم التنظيف: $٧٥
عند حجزكم لمكاننا للعزاء، يُطلب دفع ١٠٠$ لتأمين حجزكم لغير الأعضاء في ساكدو
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
Meeting Hourly Rent (SACDO Members) / إيجار الساعة للاجتماع
$30
Hourly Venue Rental Fee: $30
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue for a meeting, the hourly rate is $30. Select the quantity for the number of hours needed to secure your reservation as a SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم إيجار القاعة بالساعة: 40 دولار
رسوم التنظيف: 75 دولار
عند حجز القاعة للاجتماعات، السعر بالساعة هو 40 دولار. اختار عدد الساعات اللي تحتاجها لتأكيد حجزك كعضو في ساكدو.
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
Meeting Hourly Rent (Non-Members) / إيجار الساعة للاجتماع
$45
Hourly Venue Rental Fee: $45
Cleaning Fee: $75
When booking our venue for a meeting, the hourly rate is $45. Select the quantity for the number of hours needed to secure your reservation as a Non-SACDO member.
A $75 cleaning fee will be charged if indoor and outdoor areas of the venue are not left clean. Please ensure all spaces are free of trash and waste. Your reservation will be confirmed upon receipt of the full payment. Thank you for choosing our venue for your event!
رسوم إيجار القاعة بالساعة: 50 دولار
رسوم التنظيف: 75 دولار
عند حجز القاعة للاجتماعات، السعر بالساعة هو 50 دولار. اختار عدد الساعات اللي تحتاجها لتأكيد حجزك لغير ألاعضاء في ساكدو.
ستُفرض رسوم تنظيف بقيمة ٧٥$ إذا لم تترك المناطق الداخلية والخارجية من القاعة نظيفة.
يُرجى التأكد من خلو جميع المساحات من النفايات والمخلفات.
و سيتم تأكيد حجزكم عند استلام المبلغ الكامل. شكراً لاختياركم لنا لإستضافة فعاليتكم
