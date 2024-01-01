Professional Intensive - Summer

MUST CONFIRM ENROLLMENT WITH LAUREN - Please email [email protected] to check that this class is the right fit for you before signing up!





A limited enrollment, 6-person class, to allow increased focus and time for each actor.





My philosophy is that acting is an art. All too often actors take a class, and then sit and wait for the phone to ring. How will you ever be able to be ready for that big part if you are not working and perfecting your craft? Every other art form has to continually work at their profession. Dancers, artists, sculptors, musicians, and writers. The same is true for actors.





This class will challenge and see how far you can stretch yourself. Too often when we are asked to audition, the fear blinds us into thinking about what “THEY” want. Or even worse, striving for perfection. Both of those approaches will essentially block out any individuality and leave your unique voice silent. Bringing forth what makes you YOU is the exactly what makes an actor stand out.





I specialize in helping actors overcome their nerves and making strong choices that only you could make.If you are stuck in a rut, or just simply not booking enough, come play and expand your range. Stay sharp and be ready for that next big job. Plus, have a lot of fun.





Includes an on-camera, film/tv acting, as well as in-depth scene-study work.