May 2024 Encampment

Pay online for your attendees. Units are assigned in the order payment is received. You must pay in full at time of reservation. Payments are non-refundable.





All troops must have a currently certified first aid person with them and follow safety wise ratios throughout the stay at camp.





Requirements:

At least one adult with First Aid/CPR training plus:

For Indoor Units – Day Trip Planning, and Indoor Overnight workshops (gsLearn or in-person)

For Outdoor Units – Outdoor Overnight workshop (in-person)

Only one adult per group needs to have completed the requirements and it doesn't have to be the troop leader.





Outdoor Training is required to utilize outdoor units. Please make sure you and your troop are meeting all safety and training requirements by visiting: https://www.girlscoutsww.org/en/for-volunteers/resources/safety---permissions.html.





Submit your short term trip application to the Service Unit Manager:

https://www.girlscoutsww.org/content/dam/girlscoutsww-redesign/documents/activities/programs/travel-application-short-trips.pdf





GSWW membership and background checks required for all adults attending encamporee. Just call 1(800) 541-9852 or email [email protected] to get a link to have this done!