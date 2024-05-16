Storytelling with Flava' : A Juneteenth Brunch Experience

1 Individual Brunch Ticket;
Verbal acknowledgement at brunch event;
One tagged social media post;
Logo on event flyers & promotions;
Branded Legacy Unbound tote bag
Sponsor a Table- Ringgold Level
$1,000
Two (2) Individual Tickets;
Verbal acknowledgement and gratitude for your sponsorship at brunch event;
Two tagged social media post;
Logo on event flyers & promotions;
Branded Legacy Unbound tote bag
Sponsor a Table - Baldwin Level
$2,500
One brunch table for company and their guests (seats 10);
Special signage featuring organization name (e.g.This table is a gift from ABC Foundation);
Your business logo on event brochure;
Pre and Post-event web recognition;
Pre and Post-event newsletter recognition;
Branded Legacy Unbound tote bag & Flava souvenir tee(s)
Sponsor a Table - Zora Level
$5,000
One brunch table for company and their guests (seats 10);
One brunch table purchased for the community;
Banner with logo placement at welcome table;
Special signage featuring organization name (e.g.This table is a gift from ABC Foundation);
Four tagged social media posts;
Your business logo on event brochure;
Pre and Post-event web recognition;
Pre and Post-event newsletter recognition;
Branded Legacy Unbound tote bag & Flava souvenir tee;
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!