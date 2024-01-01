BHS 2024 Senior All Night Party $500 Sponsorship

The Brighton High School Senior All Night Party is an annual event that is held the night of graduation for our seniors. The party was started many years ago to allow our seniors a safe environment to celebrate and have fun. The event takes a lot of fundraising efforts and sponsorship by many of our local businesses like yours. This year, the event will be held at the high school on Saturday June 8th.

The event this year has a theme of “Around the World in a Night”. We have many fun games and activities planned. A lot of these activities have small prizes that the kids can win. We also provide food, snacks, desserts and refreshments. One of the favorites is the raffle. We have many prizes, and they range in value from just a few dollars up to over a thousand dollars.

With this level of sponsorship your business name will be included on our "2024 Sponsorship Banner". This banner will be on display during the senior walk, graduation, the senior all night party, and then in the fall at all the home football games. We will also send you a window sticker for you to display your support for SANP. Your business logo will be promoted on social media platforms and throughout BAS email distribution to over 3,000 parents as well. **Please email your logo to: [email protected]**