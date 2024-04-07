Harmony Explosion Camp Northeast 2024

Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music our campers can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Worcester State University's Sullivan Auditorium, 486 Chandler St. in Worcester MA.

