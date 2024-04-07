Harmony Explosion Camp Northeast 2024

Register as a camper to join us at Worcester State University on July 20.
Camper - Over 18 - Saturday Only
Free
Register as a camper who is over 18 years of age to join us at Worcester State University on July 20.
Tickets to the Saturday Night Show
$15
Join us at the evening show where you'll get to listen to the amazing music our campers can make when they sing together in close harmony! They will be joined by an all-star cast of popular Barbershop quartets. Curtain time is at 7:00 PM at Worcester State University's Sullivan Auditorium, 486 Chandler St. in Worcester MA.
Music Educator - Saturday Only
Free
Register for the camp as a music teacher or a college student enrolled in a music education program.
Music Educator - Weekend
$175
Register for the camp as a music teacher or a college student enrolled in a music education program. Use this option to purchase on-campus dorm lodging at Worcester State University, an extended dining plan, and admission to a Friday evening class.
Staff - Saturday Only
Free
Register as a staff member for the one-day HXNE camp.
Staff - Weekend
$175
Register as a staff member. Use this option to purchase on-campus dorm lodging at Worcester State University, an extended dining plan, and admission to a Friday evening class.
Chaperone - Saturday Only
Free
Register as a Chaperone for the one-day camp.
Chaperone - Weekend
$175
Register as a Chaperone. Use this option to purchase on-campus dorm lodging at Worcester State University, an extended dining plan, and admission to a Friday evening class.
Faculty - Weekend
Free
Register as HXNE camp faculty. All faculty receive on-campus dorm lodging at Worcester State University and an extended dining plan.
