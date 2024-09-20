YESPAL Corp

Hosted by

YESPAL Corp

About this event

SignPals Fest Tickets

Instituto de Cultura Puertorriqueña

[Regular] Eclipse Pass
$140
One choice seat at the Gala 50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket Obtaining a Two-Day Solar & Lunar Pass Caterings, Gala Dinner & Refreshments SignPals VIP Exclusive Kit Festival & Gala Admission One Gala Seat
[Regular] Solar Pass (Saturday)
$55
Saturday Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games) 50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket Catering Refreshments SignPals Exclusive Kit Networking Access Optional Discount 10% for second festival ticket
[Regular] Solar Pass (Sunday)
$55
Sunday Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games) 50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket Catering Refreshments SignPals Exclusive Kit Networking Access
[Regular] Double Solar Pass
$99
Two-Days Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games) Catering Refreshments SignPals Exclusive Kit Networking Access Bonus: 10% Discounted Ticket for two-day festival tickets
Regular Lunar Pass
$45
Red Carpet Entry & Live Entertainment Photo Booth Access Gala Admission (DJ & Art Performances) Dinner & Refreshments Eligiblity for any auctions
Add a donation for YESPAL Corp

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!