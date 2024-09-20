SignPals Fest Tickets

One choice seat at the Gala
50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket
Obtaining a Two-Day Solar & Lunar Pass
Caterings, Gala Dinner & Refreshments
SignPals VIP Exclusive Kit
Festival & Gala Admission
One Gala Seat
[Regular] Solar Pass (Saturday)
$55
Saturday Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games)
50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket
Catering Refreshments
SignPals Exclusive Kit
Networking Access
Optional Discount 10% for second festival ticket
[Regular] Solar Pass (Sunday)
$55
Sunday Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games)
50% Non-deductible Value Festival Ticket
Catering Refreshments
SignPals Exclusive Kit
Networking Access
[Regular] Double Solar Pass
$99
Two-Days Festival Admission (Performance, Workshop & Games)
Catering Refreshments
SignPals Exclusive Kit
Networking Access
Bonus: 10% Discounted Ticket for two-day festival tickets
Regular Lunar Pass
$45
Red Carpet Entry & Live Entertainment
Photo Booth Access
Gala Admission (DJ & Art Performances)
Dinner & Refreshments
Eligiblity for any auctions
