Black Renaissance Gala, Ice Cream Social

All proceedings will go to providing future Arts Education programming for youth residing in underserved populations.
Medgar Evers Family & Friends
$25
This discounted ticket is only for Medgar Evers Family and Friends. Please note that a checklist will be at the door.
A. Philip Randolph Friends and Family
$25
This discounted ticket is only for A. Philip Randolph Family and Friends. Please note that a checklist will be at the door.
James Madison Friends and Family
$25
This discounted ticket is only for James Madison Family and Friends. Please note that a checklist will be at the door.
Arts Equality Education Sponsorship
$500
With each new sponsorship tier contributed, a dancer/band member will be sponsored for both our Summer Arts Program and our Fall/Winter Residency Program. This sponsorship not only integrates the dancer/band member into our performance troupe but also enrolls them in our mentorship program. Here, they will gain valuable experience as an intern, setting them on the path to becoming a skilled professional artist. All sponsors will receive recognition as major contributors across multiple platforms, including our website, social media, and program booklets. Additionally, a dedicated vendor table will be provided at the event to showcase the sponsor's contribution.
