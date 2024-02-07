Black Renaissance Gala, Ice Cream Social

With each new sponsorship tier contributed, a dancer/band member will be sponsored for both our Summer Arts Program and our Fall/Winter Residency Program. This sponsorship not only integrates the dancer/band member into our performance troupe but also enrolls them in our mentorship program. Here, they will gain valuable experience as an intern, setting them on the path to becoming a skilled professional artist. All sponsors will receive recognition as major contributors across multiple platforms, including our website, social media, and program booklets. Additionally, a dedicated vendor table will be provided at the event to showcase the sponsor's contribution.

With each new sponsorship tier contributed, a dancer/band member will be sponsored for both our Summer Arts Program and our Fall/Winter Residency Program. This sponsorship not only integrates the dancer/band member into our performance troupe but also enrolls them in our mentorship program. Here, they will gain valuable experience as an intern, setting them on the path to becoming a skilled professional artist. All sponsors will receive recognition as major contributors across multiple platforms, including our website, social media, and program booklets. Additionally, a dedicated vendor table will be provided at the event to showcase the sponsor's contribution.

More details...