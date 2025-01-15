Music Trivia & Bingo Night Presented by DJ "KD"

A general admission ticket grants you entry to an event but does not guarantee a specific seat or position.
Here's a breakdown:
No Assigned Seats: You'll be entering a common area, like a standing-room-only section or a large open space.
First-Come, First-Served: The best spots are usually claimed by those who arrive earliest.
Flexibility: Offers freedom to move around within the designated general admission area.
A general admission ticket grants you entry to an event but does not guarantee a specific seat or position.
Here's a breakdown:
No Assigned Seats: You'll be entering a common area, like a standing-room-only section or a large open space.
First-Come, First-Served: The best spots are usually claimed by those who arrive earliest.
Flexibility: Offers freedom to move around within the designated general admission area.
50/50 RAFFLE ENTRY
$10
ENTER TO WIN 50/50 RAFFLE. $10.00 TICKET, BUY AS MANY AS YOU LIKE.
WE WILL BE DRAWING THE WINNER AT 9:30PM. 1 WINNER WILL TAKE HOME 50% OF OUR FUNDS COLLECTED AND THE REMAINING 50% WILL BE DONATED TO OHIO SELFIE WORLD FOUNDATION TO CONTINUE OFFERING FREE RESOURCES AND SUPPLIES TO THE COMMUNITY
ENTER TO WIN 50/50 RAFFLE. $10.00 TICKET, BUY AS MANY AS YOU LIKE.
WE WILL BE DRAWING THE WINNER AT 9:30PM. 1 WINNER WILL TAKE HOME 50% OF OUR FUNDS COLLECTED AND THE REMAINING 50% WILL BE DONATED TO OHIO SELFIE WORLD FOUNDATION TO CONTINUE OFFERING FREE RESOURCES AND SUPPLIES TO THE COMMUNITY
Add a donation for OHIO SELFIE WORLD FOUNDATION INC
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!