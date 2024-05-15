ZEN STUDIES PROGRAM- Richard Daiko Smykla

Our monthly Dharma discussions are always preceded by silent meditation (Zazen) and walking meditation (kinhin) as well as chanting of the Sutras. Each week a senior monk will offer a Dharma talk on a wide variety of buddhist topics.

This week Richard Daiko Smykla will offer a Dharma talk on: EQUANIMITY: SEEING WITH PATIENCE





Opening the door to all that arises, we learn to sit with watchful patience, beginning with ourselves. As our practice matures we develop wider circles of inclusive compassion for all. Facing our fears, we sit in their presence without withdrawal or avoidance...simply watching the subtle response mechanisms that occur both mentally and physically. With equanimity, there is a warm-hearted, balanced attitude that begins to cultivate as our curiosity arises and the by-product is a deeper appreciation of life...all life. Soon we notice an opening of heart in all circumstances.

















