Men's BASIC Bootcamp - Spring 2025

Come and unplug. Let God meet you where you are without judgement. Find that key piece that you have been missing. Find your heart and strength. Enjoy comraderie and connection with other men and some solitude as well. We will be staying at a beautiful retreat center in Lewisburg, Ohio. Your weekend quest includes lodging, video teaching with John Eldredge and the Wild at Heart team, reflection time, recreation time and home cooked meals Friday breakfast through Sunday lunch. (This weekend is limited to 9 participants.)

