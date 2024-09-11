Men's BASIC Bootcamp - Spring 2025

Come and unplug. Let God meet you where you are without judgement. Find that key piece that you have been missing. Find your heart and strength. Enjoy comraderie and connection with other men and some solitude as well.
We will be staying at a beautiful retreat center in Lewisburg, Ohio. Your weekend quest includes lodging, video teaching with John Eldredge and the Wild at Heart team, reflection time, recreation time and home cooked meals Friday breakfast through Sunday lunch. (This weekend is limited to 9 participants.)
Come and unplug. Let God meet you where you are without judgement. Find that key piece that you have been missing. Find your heart and strength. Enjoy comraderie and connection with other men and some solitude as well.
We will be staying at a beautiful retreat center in Lewisburg, Ohio. Your weekend quest includes lodging, video teaching with John Eldredge and the Wild at Heart team, reflection time, recreation time and home cooked meals Friday breakfast through Sunday lunch. (This weekend is limited to 9 participants.)
Waiting List Ticket
Free
If this event is sold out, a Waiting List Ticket will allow us to offer you a spot should one become available. First come first served.
If this event is sold out, a Waiting List Ticket will allow us to offer you a spot should one become available. First come first served.
Add a donation for Waking The Heart Inc
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!