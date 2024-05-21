Houston Round Up 2024

Conference Only Pass - This includes a full weekend pass with access to workshops, conference experiences, and hospitality room. This Does Not Include any banquets, luncheons, or brunch.
Scholarship Conference Only Donation
$40
Donate a Conference Only Pass for the newcomer and fellows - This includes a full weekend pass with access to workshops, conference experiences, and hospitality room. This Does Not Include any banquets, luncheons, or brunch.
Scholarship All Access Conference Donation
$110
Donate an All Access conference Pass for the newcomer and fellows - This includes a full weekend pass with access to workshops, conference experiences, and hospitality room, Saturday Night Banquet Al-anon Luncheon, Sunday Brunch.
Saturday Night Banquet
$50
Enjoy our sit down Banquet Saturday night with our guest speaker following the Banquet.
Sunday Drag Brunch
$35
Enjoy a Buffet Style brunch with our guest drag performers.
Sunday Drag Show
$15
Enjoy the show with Guest performer Kendal Gender, this ticket is for show only, BRUNCH NOT INCLUDED.
Add a donation for Houston Round Up
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!