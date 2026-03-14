Bring Your Green 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Hudson, FL 34669, USA
Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 1 paddle
Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 2 paddles
Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 3 paddles
Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, 4 paddles (maximum allowed) and a door prize ticket
Must be over 21. Enjoy our night with bottomless alcohol.
Access to our dessert bar.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at event and on all promo material.
Includes 8 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at the bar.
Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.
Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at the dessert bar.
Includes 2 general entry tickets, drinks and dessert.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed on the bidding paddles.
Includes 2 general entry tickets, drinks and dessert.
All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.
Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.
Sponsor a personalized Easter basket for one of our residents! Complete with a full Easter outfit and a meaningful activity or treat chosen just for them.
Event Ticket NOT included. This is a sponsorship donation only!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!