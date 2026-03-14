Hosted by

The Angelus, Inc.

About this event

Bring Your Green 2026

12315 Suave Ln

Hudson, FL 34669, USA

General Entry
$20

Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 1 paddle

General Entry, plus 1 additional paddle
$23

Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 2 paddles

General Entry plus 2 extra paddles
$25

Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, and 3 paddles

General Entry, plus 3 extra paddles
$30

Corned beef and Cabbage dinner, Coffee, Tea, Water, 4 paddles (maximum allowed) and a door prize ticket

Bottomless Alcohol
$20

Must be over 21. Enjoy our night with bottomless alcohol.

Dessert Bar
$5

Access to our dessert bar.

Title Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at event and on all promo material.

Includes 8 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.

Bar Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at the bar.

Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.

Food Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.

Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.

Dessert Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed at the dessert bar.

Includes 2 general entry tickets, drinks and dessert.

Paddle Sponsor (Copy)
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed on the bidding paddles.


Includes 2 general entry tickets, drinks and dessert.

Valet Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

All sponsors will have their name and logo on all promotional materials. Name and logo will be prominently displayed by the food.


Includes 4 general entry tickets with 3 additional paddles per person, drinks and dessert.

Sponsor a Resident Easter Basket
$100

Sponsor a personalized Easter basket for one of our residents! Complete with a full Easter outfit and a meaningful activity or treat chosen just for them.


Event Ticket NOT included. This is a sponsorship donation only!


Add a donation for The Angelus, Inc.

$

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