The Horseshoe Nail Brigade

Hosted by

The Horseshoe Nail Brigade

About this event

Add a donation for The Horseshoe Nail Brigade

$

Sales closed

Individual MatanzaFest + Cinco De Mayo Celebration

2500 SE Main St

Roswell, NM 88203

Individual Ticket MatanzaFest + 5 De Mayo
$15
This ticket gives you access to the food samples that will be provide by each competing team, as they become available. You will also get access to the 5 De mayo Celebration. Ticket is good for an all Day event. Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM Kids 13th or under go in for free. Any One 14 Years or older should buy this ticket.
Family Bundle MatanzaFest + 5 De Mayo Celebration
$35
This ticket gives you access to the food samples that will be provide by each competing team, as they become available. You will also get access to the 5 De mayo Celebration. Ticket is good for an all Day event. Family Ticket is good for 4 Family Members 14 Years or older. Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM Kids 13th or under go in for free. Ticket DOES NOT include the Car Show. Car show ticket sold separately.
Car Show ONLY Teens and Adults 14+ Years old
$7
This ticket only gives you access to the car show, that will be showcasing award winning cars from around the USA. Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM FOOD sampling will NOT BE PROVIDED on this ticket.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!