Individual MatanzaFest + Cinco De Mayo Celebration

This ticket gives you access to the food samples that will be provide by each competing team, as they become available.
You will also get access to the 5 De mayo Celebration.
Ticket is good for an all Day event.
Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM
Kids 13th or under go in for free.
Any One 14 Years or older should buy this ticket.
Family Bundle MatanzaFest + 5 De Mayo Celebration
$35
This ticket gives you access to the food samples that will be provide by each competing team, as they become available.
You will also get access to the 5 De mayo Celebration.
Ticket is good for an all Day event.
Family Ticket is good for 4 Family Members 14 Years or older.
Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM
Kids 13th or under go in for free.
Ticket DOES NOT include the Car Show. Car show ticket sold separately.
Car Show ONLY Teens and Adults 14+ Years old
$7
This ticket only gives you access to the car show, that will be showcasing award winning cars from around the USA.
Event starts at 8AM and ends at 10:30PM
FOOD sampling will NOT BE PROVIDED on this ticket.
