Only Way Is Up Foundation's Shop

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About this shop
More than a shirt. It’s a mission.
Every purchase helps support OWIU outreach efforts and provides meals in our community.
Since launching on February 28, 2026, we’ve served 350+ meals and distributed 102 snack bags through our outreach efforts—including serving 52 people in the rain in one evening.
💛 1 shirt helps provide 5-6 meals
Thank you for helping us continue to show up.
Only Way Is Up 🤍🩵💛
More than a shirt. It’s a mission.
Every purchase helps support OWIU outreach efforts and provides meals in our community.
Since launching on February 28, 2026, we’ve served 350+ meals and distributed 102 snack bags through our outreach efforts—including serving 52 people in the rain in one evening.
💛 1 shirt helps provide 5-6 meals
Thank you for helping us continue to show up.
Only Way Is Up 🤍🩵💛
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!