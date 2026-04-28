Only Way Is Up Foundation

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Only Way Is Up Foundation

About this shop

Only Way Is Up Foundation's Shop

“When You’re Down…” Tee (Unisex) item
“When You’re Down…” Tee (Unisex)
$30

More than a shirt. It’s a mission.


Every purchase helps support OWIU outreach efforts and provides meals in our community.

Since launching on February 28, 2026, we’ve served 350+ meals and distributed 102 snack bags through our outreach efforts—including serving 52 people in the rain in one evening.

💛 1 shirt helps provide 5-6 meals


Thank you for helping us continue to show up.

Only Way Is Up 🤍🩵💛

I Support OWIU” Community Tee (Unisex) item
I Support OWIU” Community Tee (Unisex)
$30

More than a shirt. It’s a mission.


Every purchase helps support OWIU outreach efforts and provides meals in our community.

Since launching on February 28, 2026, we’ve served 350+ meals and distributed 102 snack bags through our outreach efforts—including serving 52 people in the rain in one evening.

💛 1 shirt helps provide 5-6 meals


Thank you for helping us continue to show up.

Only Way Is Up 🤍🩵💛

Add a donation for Only Way Is Up Foundation

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!