Only Way Is Up Foundation's Shop

More than a shirt. It’s a mission.





Every purchase helps support OWIU outreach efforts and provides meals in our community.

Since launching on February 28, 2026, we’ve served 350+ meals and distributed 102 snack bags through our outreach efforts—including serving 52 people in the rain in one evening.

💛 1 shirt helps provide 5-6 meals





Thank you for helping us continue to show up.

Only Way Is Up 🤍🩵💛