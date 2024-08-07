Thank You Teachers!

As part of our ongoing commitment to giving back to our community we have selected two great local educators to receive donations via a “Support a Teacher” supply drive. The supply drive will culminate with this casual meetup at Parkville Market on August 7th This event is free to attend but we ask that all participants help to support one our featured teachers by browsing their wist list and selecting and item or items to purchase and send directly to the contact noted on Amazon. (NOTE: Supplies can also be brought with you to our event on August 7th, but please take note of which teacher you are supporting when you purchase your item so we can ensure it goes to the correct place!) You are also welcome to consider making and additional donation when you register, with all proceeds going towards the purchase of additional items from teacher wish lists.





Featured Teachers





Sydney Smith, Grade 9-12 Teacher in Hartford, CT





I figured out that I wanted to be a teacher when I was in second grade. I had the most wonderful teacher and I wanted to be just like her. I taught in second grade for 3 years in a district that had an abundance of materials. After my third year, I decided it was time for a change and I moved to a high school self-contained special education classroom in Hartford. Materials are much harder to come by and we are in budget freezes often. As many people know there was a huge wave of layoffs or displacements this year in this district specifically. I am lucky to be coming back to my same classroom next year. The supplies on my list help refresh the class for the year: glue sticks, tissues, paper towels, pencils, snacks. But there are also other materials on my wish list that will help my room function better. I will be able to create better lessons geared towards specifics students. There are organization tools included in these wishes.





Wishlist Link: https://bit.ly/3W7zgQ8









Mary Moriarty, Kindergarten Teacher in Bridgeport, CT





I am fortunate to teach Kindergarten, a fun age group that enters school very excited to learn. I am passionate about working with young children and making a positive impact on their development and growth. I teach at Blackham School in Bridgeport, which is a Title 1 school where 100% of the students receive a free breakfast and lunch daily. Usually, half of my class have English as their 2nd language which can make learning difficult for these children. I selected many literacy resources on my Amazon Wish List that align with the science of reading and will be very beneficial for my students in whole group instruction as well as small groups and centers. When the students are in small groups, this allows me to provide differentiated instruction to meet each child where they are with their learning. The literacy resources will give the students hands on materials while working on skills which they absolutely love and then they can continue to practice with these materials while in their independent centers. Any support you can give will improve the children’s learning environment and I am truly grateful!