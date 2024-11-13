Streaming Subscription Order Form

For the singers of the Pensacola Children’s Chorus, bringing music to life on stage is one of their greatest joys. When matched with the energy of a supportive audience, the experience is electrifying! As a Streaming Subscriber, you are a vital part of our PCC Family, and we are so grateful for your continued patronage and support!





Streaming Subscriptions are the perfect way for your friends and family to enjoy our shows if you are unable to visit Pensacola ~ enjoy the music and magic from the comfort of your home! This option allows you remote access to every performance and playback until the Tuesday after closing night. You may choose your preferred night's show, or watch all three if you wish!





As we celebrate our 35th Anniversary Season, we are excited to feature new sights and sounds as well as some classic favorites throughout our Mainstage Performance Series.









Here is our current concert lineup for upcoming concert season:

















Each streaming subscription allows you access to each of our shows:





Hauntcert (Mon-Tues, October 28-29, 2024) 6:30PM

Christmas on the Coast (Fri, Dec 13) 7:30PM, (Sat-Sun, Dec 14-15) 2:30PM

One World, Many Voices (Sat, Feb 22, 2025) 3:30PM

Showtime (Fri-Sat, May 9-10) 7:30PM. (Sun, May 11) 2:30PM









Once you are registered as a Streaming Subscriber, viewing our shows is simple:

You will receive a confirmation email with a link for quick reference. Return to pensacolasings.org during your preferred viewing time and follow the pop-up window to the streaming option. Enter your name and access code associated with your order. Note: DO NOT navigate away from the webpage once you have entered your code. If the show has not yet begun, it will shortly!













Each Subscription must be paid in-full prior to October 15th, 2024.





In general, subscriptions are nonrefundable. Refunds may be issued under the following conditions:

(a) a production is canceled and will not be rescheduled, either by the Pensacola Children's Chorus (PCC) or the host venue;

(b) a production is rescheduled for an alternate venue where reserved or exclusive seating is not possible. Any requests for changes to the information listed on this order form must be received no later than 30 days prior to each show (Hauntcert deadline 9/28/2024, Christmas on the Coast deadline 11/13/2024, One World, Many Voices deadline 01/21/2025, and Showtime deadline 04/9/2025).

PCC will not be held responsible for primary box office errors, but will work to resolve them with appropriate parties.

No discount or price change is applicable if you do not wish to attend all 4 performances included in your subscription.

By submitting this Subscription order, you consent to these terms, as well as those outlined in the Code of Conduct of the Pensacola Children's Chorus which may be viewed at www.PensacolaSings.org.









About Zeffy

The online payment option for this ticketing promo is offered through Zeffy, an online service that eliminates service fees which ensures that all proceeds of your purchase are directly distributed to the Pensacola Children's Chorus. To support their infrastructure, Zeffy asks for a voluntary contribution as a standard addition to your final bill so that it can keep its services free to its non-profit clients.





If you do not wish to contribute, click the applicable field in your Order Summary and select "Other" and pay your tickets with no additional fees!





You may also have the selection to make offline payments. Checks may be made out to the Pensacola Children's Chorus to our office at 46 E Chase St. Pensacola, FL 32502.











