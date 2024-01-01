2024 PSR Girls Championships

The PSR 2024 Girls Junior Regional Championships (GJRC) will be held in Centralia at the NW Sports Hub.





Weekend #1: Apr 27-28

AM Wave: U12 & U13 (8a-2p)

PM Wave: U16 (3p-9p)





Weekend #2: May 4-5

AM Wave: U14 (8a-2p)

PM Wave: U15 & U16 (3p-9p)





The event is also the Bid Tournament. Teams in the top division of the GJRC (Emerald) will be competing for bids to the USAV Girls Junior National Championships. There will be three bids awarded in the U14-U17 division, National, American and Freedom. There will be two bids awarded in the U12 and U13 divisions, National and American.





**NO EXCHANGES, NO REFUNDS, NON TRANSFERRABLE**