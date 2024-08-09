Impact City FC Charleston SoccerBall

Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Tickets open on October 1st for $125; entry at 6 pm.)
Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Tickets open on October 1st for $125; entry at 6 pm.)
General admission Table of 6 (tables of 6)
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Table of 8 Tickets opens on October 1st for 600; entry at 6 pm.)
Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Table of 8 Tickets opens on October 1st for 600; entry at 6 pm.)
Sponsorship Room Dining Experience
$1,750
Sponsorship Room private dining experience for a group of 10
Sponsorship Room private dining experience for a group of 10
Premier League Sponsor
$5,000
Step & Repeat Photo booth banner | (2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Prominent display throughout the event | Facebook Live Post | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Step & Repeat Photo booth banner | (2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Prominent display throughout the event | Facebook Live Post | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Golden Boot: Bid Paddle Sponsor
$3,000
(2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Logo on Back of Bid Paddles | Logo on Stage Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
(2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Logo on Back of Bid Paddles | Logo on Stage Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Kick Off Sponsor: VIP Social Hour
$2,500
“Trip Provided by” | (2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Pull Up Banner at Social Hour | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop Video during Social Hour and Dinner
“Trip Provided by” | (2-8) VIP Concierge tickets | Pull Up Banner at Social Hour | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop Video during Social Hour and Dinner
Technical Staff Sponsor: Mobile Bidding App
$2,000
Bright shirts are worn throughout the event with the company logo | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Bright shirts are worn throughout the event with the company logo | Logo on Event Banner | Logo on Mobile Bidding Platform | Presented on sponsor loop video during social hour and dinner
Crossbar Challenge Sponsor (2 available)
$1,000
Banner at Bar | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop
Banner at Bar | Logo on mobile bidding platform | Presented on Sponsor Loop
Water Break Sponsor: Wine/Whiskey/Coffee Pull Sponsor
$500
Table sign at pull station | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Table sign at pull station | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Rock Paper Scissors 50/50 Pull Sponsor
$500
Mentioned during intermission game by emcee | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Mentioned during intermission game by emcee | Logo on mobile bidding | Presented on sponsor loop
Party Favor Box Sponsor (1 side, 8 available)
$500
Logo on Party Favor Treat Boxes (1 Side per sponsorship)
Logo on Party Favor Treat Boxes (1 Side per sponsorship)
Golden Goal Sponsor
$250
Mentioned during dessert / Logo on mobile bidding / Presented on sponsor loop
Mentioned during dessert / Logo on mobile bidding / Presented on sponsor loop
Partial View ticket!
$50
Enjoy all the perks of a full-price ticket at a reduced price! Experience the full culinary delight and join in on the auction, all from a cozy spot with partial views. Perfect for those looking for a great night at a better deal. LIMITED SPACES.
Enjoy all the perks of a full-price ticket at a reduced price! Experience the full culinary delight and join in on the auction, all from a cozy spot with partial views. Perfect for those looking for a great night at a better deal. LIMITED SPACES.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!