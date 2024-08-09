Impact City FC Charleston SoccerBall

Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Table of 8 Tickets opens on October 1st for 600; entry at 6 pm.)

Access to a VIP reception at 5:30 pm with appetizers | Exclusive in-person first look at auction items | Entry to win a trip for two (raffle drawn before dinner) | Extra drink ticket. (General Admission Table of 8 Tickets opens on October 1st for 600; entry at 6 pm.)

More details...