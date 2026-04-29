Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc

Hosted by

Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Inc

About this event

The Elephant in the Room: Power, Posture, and Principle in the Community Sector

1000 5th Ave

Youngstown, OH 44504, USA

Systems Transformation Partner (2 available)
$12,500
  • Recognition as sponsor of Beyond Good Intentions monthly training series promotions for one year
  • Premier logo placement across all summit materials and promotions
  • Brief sponsor video featured during summit program
  • Opportunity for welcome remarks or keynote introduction
  • Two reserved tables (16 tickets)
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Featured social media acknowledgment
  • Featured logo on post-event impact summary/insight brief.
Dialogue and Advocacy Partner
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • Featured sponsorship recognition of the Facing the Elephant: Challenges & Solutions Engagement Station
  • Prominent logo/signage integrated into station display
  • Recognition as sponsor of community dialogue and advocacy initiatives
  • One reserved table (8 tickets)
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Recognition during event remarks
  • Featured social media acknowledgment
  • Post-event insights summary
Community Resilience Partner
$5,000
  • Sponsorship recognition for all Community Resiliency Model (CRM) trainings for one year
  • Recognition at summit
  • One reserved table (8 tickets)
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • Logo on event materials/signage
  • Recognition in event program
  • Featured social media acknowledgment
Community Capacity Partner
$2,500
  • Logo in summit slide presentation
  • Reserved table (8 tickets)
  • Quarter-page ad in event program
  • Recognition in event program
  • Social media acknowledgment
Conversation Partner
$1,000
  • 4 event tickets
  • Business card-size ad in event program
  • Logo in program
  • Recognition on collective sponsor signage
  • Collective social media acknowledgment
Community Voice Sponsor
$500
  • 2 event tickets
  • Name listing in event program
  • Recognition on collective sponsor signage
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