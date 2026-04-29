The Elephant in the Room: Power, Posture, and Principle in the Community Sector

Dialogue and Advocacy Partner
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Featured sponsorship recognition of the Facing the Elephant: Challenges & Solutions Engagement Station
- Prominent logo/signage integrated into station display
- Recognition as sponsor of community dialogue and advocacy initiatives
- One reserved table (8 tickets)
- Full-page ad in event program
- Recognition during event remarks
- Featured social media acknowledgment
- Post-event insights summary
- Featured sponsorship recognition of the Facing the Elephant: Challenges & Solutions Engagement Station
- Prominent logo/signage integrated into station display
- Recognition as sponsor of community dialogue and advocacy initiatives
- One reserved table (8 tickets)
- Full-page ad in event program
- Recognition during event remarks
- Featured social media acknowledgment
- Post-event insights summary