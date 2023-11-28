Liberation Tools Shop

Offered by
About this shop
The Liberation Tools hand hoe is a unique design born from the reclamation of high quality, used materials. The blade is cut from carbon steel plow harrow discs and the handle is lathe-turned from ironwood decking cutoffs. Material reclamation is not only environmentally friendly, but can produce incredibly effective tools when the materials suit the purpose. Made from plow blades specifically designed for repeatedly cutting into soil, and deck wood chosen for its superior weather resistance, this hand hoe will probably outlast any similar tool on the market. Every purchase puts solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color into action by paying for two tools, one of which is freely distributed to a BIPOC land steward. (that means $90 of your purchase is tax deductible!)
The Hori Hori is a traditional Japanese soil knife whose name translates to "dig dig". It's versatility and durability make it a favorite among homestead gardeners and production farmers alike. Our version boasts a 7 inch long forged and hardened 1075 carbon steel blade with markings every inch and serrations half way up one side. Reclaimed oak handle scales are epoxied and bolted to a full tang for sustained durability through the harshest farm season. A thumb print and guard make this tool so comfortable to use that it feels like an extension of your own hand. Every purchase puts solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color into action by paying for two tools, one of which is freely distributed to a BIPOC land steward. (that means $100 of your purchase is tax deductible!)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!