Liberation Tools Shop

The Hori Hori is a traditional Japanese soil knife whose name translates to "dig dig". It's versatility and durability make it a favorite among homestead gardeners and production farmers alike. Our version boasts a 7 inch long forged and hardened 1075 carbon steel blade with markings every inch and serrations half way up one side. Reclaimed oak handle scales are epoxied and bolted to a full tang for sustained durability through the harshest farm season. A thumb print and guard make this tool so comfortable to use that it feels like an extension of your own hand. Every purchase puts solidarity with Black, Indigenous, and People of Color into action by paying for two tools, one of which is freely distributed to a BIPOC land steward. (that means $100 of your purchase is tax deductible!)