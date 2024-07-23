Hope Blossoms Luncheon and Fundraiser

Individual ticket Includes lunch, entertainment, and the amazing feeling that comes with supporting the mission to end sexual abuse, incestuous abuse, and gender-based violence.
Individual ticket Includes lunch, entertainment, and the amazing feeling that comes with supporting the mission to end sexual abuse, incestuous abuse, and gender-based violence.
Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Notice: This option isn't available for new sponsor submissions.
Sponsor level receives two tickets and logo or name on event banner.
Notice: This option isn't available for new sponsor submissions.
Sponsor level receives two tickets and logo or name on event banner.
Full Page Ad
$150
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submissions. announcement, or special message with our guests in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submissions. announcement, or special message with our guests in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Half Page Ad
$75
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submissions. Share your business information, announcement, or special message with our guests in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submissions. Share your business information, announcement, or special message with our guests in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Quarter Page Ad
$50
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submission.
Share your business information, announcement, or special message with our attendees in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Notice: This option isn't available for new ad submission.
Share your business information, announcement, or special message with our attendees in our event ad journal. Please send your camera-ready ad to [email protected].
Ad deadline is September 14.
Add a donation for Precious Little Ladies
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!