CONNELLSVILLE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY Online Store

Citizen Extraordinaire (J. Harold Arnold) item
Citizen Extraordinaire (J. Harold Arnold)
A book sharing the life of J. Harold Arnold a man who was Later Nicknamed (Mr. Fayette County)

Hill Grove Cemetery Booklet
(Made to Order!) May take time to run prints.
We Currently Have Some On Hand!
Updated in the late 1980s ($5 OFF)
OFFICIAL Cemetery Records For Hillgrove Cemetery in Connellsville PA

Courier Illustrated Album 1899
-Our Most Popular Item! ($5.00 OFF) Normally $20
132 Pages Of Pictures from the Archives of Connellsville Around the turn of the 20th Century 1899

Fayette County History 1882 - Franklin Ellis (841 Pages)
At 841 text pages and weighing almost 7 pounds, this hefty tome is fully indexed, which adds an additional 241 pages in the form of indices for boroughs and townships, biographies, illustrations, banks, battles, businesses, camps, cemeteries, churches, counties, courts, laws and civil government, crossings, crossroads and fords, forts, Indian tribes, industries, military groups, newspapers, railroads, rivers, schools, societies and fraternal organizations, steamboats and ferries, taverns, inns and hotels, tracts of land, trails, valleys, and finally, people, indexed by first and last name. The definitive history of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, written in 1882 by Franklin Ellis. It includes significant biographical content and a number of black and white illustrations. A must have resource for any serious historian or genealogist. These volumes were reprinted in 2000. We ship boxed and cushioned, Media Mail, at cost. $20 OFF For Christmas!

1872 Pennsylvania and Fayette County Atlas
A 1872 Reprint Atlas Of Fayette County and other places in Pennsylvania. Broken up into sections for easy viewing. Good for finding missing places in Fayette County that have been lost to time.

1906 Centennial History of Connellsville (560 Pages)
1906 Centennial History of Connellsville (560 Pages) We have some on hand currently.
We will let you know if we need a few days to freshly print after checkout. Thank you

Around Connellsville Book
Paperback version of Around Connellsville with 128 Pages Of Connellsville History Published in 2013 By Arcadia Publishin Company. Co Written By Society President Karen Heckler

1906 Connellsville Centennial History (Indexed) (560 Pages)
1906 Connellsville Centennial History (Indexed) (560 Pages)
(If ordering online) We May need a couple days after order to run a new print

3rd Life Notre Dame Book
A Hardcover 176 Page Book on the sculpture of Jerry McKenna located at Notre Dame University, South Bend, Indiana

West Penn Trolley (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering (Print)
SALE $5 OFF West Penn Trolley (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering (LITHOGRAPH) SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen OFFICIAL
Limited Run (ONLY 250 MADE)

The Gibson House (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering (Print)
SALE $5 OFF The Gibson House (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen (LITHOGRAPH) OFFICIAL
Limited Run (ONLY 250 MADE)

Carnegie Free Library (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering (Print)
SALE $5 OFF Carnegie Free Library (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen OFFICIAL
Limited Run (ONLY 250 MADE)

Connellsville 1946 Color 70 Mins DVD (Unnarrated) item
Connellsville 1946 Color 70 Mins DVD (Unnarrated)
Connellsville 1946 Color 70 Mins DVD (Unnarrated)
(Made to ORDER) Usually we have some on hand
The Connellsville Area Historical Society Presents: Connellsville - 1946
Take a step back in time to view the Connellsville Area and its population, organizations, and business' in 1946. This nostalgic glimpse of our area was a joint effort by 2 local residents: Dr. J. Harold Dull and Thomas P. Balsley, who filmed the project originally on 16 mm movie film. The program has now been transferred to Digital Video Disc (DVD) by the historical society. Sit back and enjoy the sites of a much busier & prosperous community; and if you are 71 years of age or older, as of this DVD release, you might even see yourself.
NOTE: This DVD differs from the 'Connellsville 1946' 40 minute version by showing the "raw" film footage not shown on the original presentation. School children from South Connellsville, Dunbar High School, Nathan Hale, Poplar Grove, Rock Ridge appear on this 77 minute version and not on the original 40 minute version. An over-flight of the Connellsville vicinity, other organizations, and more church members also appear only on this DVD version.
In Color
No Narration
Chaptered & Titles Background Music
Length: 77 min.
Filmed by Thomas P. Balsley
DVD Transfer: RSVProductions
Special Thanks to Wiiliam Balsley
The Connellsville Area Historical
Society: Karen Hechler, President

50th Anniversary Luncheon & Historical Marker Dedication
A video showing the 50th Anniversary Luncheon & Historical Marker Dedication of ladies who manned the famous Connellsville Canteen during the World War II years of 1942 through 1944. The event was held on April 23, 1994 at the Central Fellowship Church where the Canteen site was originally located. A dedication of a Pennsylvania Historical Marker was unveiled and dedicated after the luncheon. Among the many speakers at the ceremony was Florence Shutsy Reynolds, who was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for service in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).
Please note this video, with the exception of the first few minutes, which has been shown before in the 'Connellsville 1946' video, does NOT show the workings of the Connellsville Canteen. This video is about the anniversary luncheon & marker dedication

Connellsville 1946 Color DVD 40 Mins (Narrated)
Connellsville 1946 Color DVD 40 Mins (Narrated)
(Made to order) We usually have some on hand
The Connellsville Area Historical Society
Presents:
The City of Connellsville -1946-
Take a step back in time to view the Connellsville area and some of its population, organizations, schools, and business' in 1946. This nostalgic look was a joint effort by two local residents: Dr. J. Harold Dull and Thomas P. Balsley, who filmed the project originally on 16 millimeter movie film. The program has now been transferred to Digital Video Disc (DVD) by the historical society. Sit back and enjoy the sites of a much busier & prosperous community; and if you are 71 years of age and older, as of this DVD release, you might even see yourself.
40 Minutes in Length
Filmed by Thomas P. Balsley Narrated by John H. Sloan
Special Thanks to William A. Balsley Transferred to DVD by RSVProductions
The Connellsville Area Historical Society 2007

Small Postcards (Set of 2)
Set of 2 Misc Small Postcards Displaying Connellsville History SIZE: 5.5IN X 4.5IN (Never know what you could get!)

Large Postcards (Set of 2)
Set of 2 Misc Large Postcards Displaying Connellsville History SIZE 8.5IN × 5.5IN (Never know what you could get!)

Connellsville Throw Blanket 100% Cotton
100% Cotton Throw Made in the USA
Featuring 10 Of The Most Historic Sites In Connellsville. 6FT Long x 4FT Wide

10th Anniversary Crossing Large Pin
10th Anniversary Braddocks Crossing Pin
Design By: Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen
Made in the USA

12th Anniversary Crossing Large Pin
12th Anniversary Braddock's Crossing Large Pin
Made in the USA

2018 Gibson House Ornament item
2018 Gibson House Ornament
2018 Gibson House Ornament
This item is Ceramic and Double-sided Printing
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Gibson house.
Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2019 Canteen 75th Anniversary Ornament
An ornament celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Connellsville canteen. ($5 OFF)
This item is ceramic and double-sided printing (2 Different Images)Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2020 CAHS 50th Anniversary Ornament
An ornament celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Connellsville area Historical Society.($10 OFF)
This item is ceramic and double-sided printing (2 Different Images) Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2021 Woodruff Ornament
An ornament Celebrating connellsville Olympic Champion Johnny Woodruff ($5 OFF)
This item is ceramic and double-sided printing (2 Different Images) Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2022 Johnny Lujack Ornament
An ornament celebrating connellsville's Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack. ($5 OFF)
This item is ceramic and double-sided printing (2 Different Images) Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2023 Ornament
An ornament celebrating the 20th annual braddocks Crossing event. ($5 OFF)
This item is ceramic and double-sided printing (2 Different Images) Made in the USA LIMITED RUN

2024 80th Anniversary W.A.S.P. Florence Shutsy Reynolds
The Connellsville Historical Society is Celebrating Florence Shutsy Reynolds, Connellsville’s contribution to the W.A.S.P., the Women Airforce Service Pilots. This exceptional group of women pilots existed for two years 1943-1944, flying every kind of plane available in America, to free male pilots for the war in Europe and Asia. Shutsy went to school in Dunbar, learned to fly at the then new Connellsville Airport and then offered her service to the United States government to serve her country.

20th Annual Crossing T-Shirt 2023 (Blue)
A T-Shirt Commemorating our 20th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2023

3 SIZES AVAILABLE
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Double Sided Printed Right Here In Connellsville!
LIMITED RUN

50th Anniversary 17th Crossing T-Shirt (LARGE Green)
A Green T-shirt

Available in 2 Sizes! Commemorating our 17th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2020.
And the 50th Anniversary of the Connellsville Area Historical Society. 100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

19th Crossing Johnny Lujack Anniversary T-Shirt
A TShirt Commemorating our 19th Annual Braddock's Crossing Reenactment event in 2022
And celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Johnny Lujacks Heisman Trophy Win

🌟4 Sizes Available🌟
100% Cotton (Limited RUN & Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

15th Annual Crossing T-Shirt (LARGE)
A LARGE TShirt Commemorating our 15th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2018
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

10th Annual 2013 Crossing Anniversary T-Shirt
A (EXTRA LARGE) T-Shirt Commemorating our 10th Annual Braddock's Crossing Reenactment event in 2013 🌟Available in XL & Medium🌟
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

Stewarts Crossing T-Shirt (Extra Large)
A EXTRA LARGE TSHIRT Commemorating Stewart’s Crossing and General Edward Braddocks march to Fort Duquesne
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

20th Annual Crossing T-Shirt (Size LARGE RED)
A LARGE RED T-Shirt Commemorating our 20th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2023
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Double Sided Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

80th Anniversary Florence Shutsy Reynolds W.A.S.P.
A T-shirt ommemorating Florence Shutsy Reynolds’s and the W.A.S.P. 80th Anniversary

🌟Available in XL, LG, MED, and SMALL🌟

100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

270th Braddocks Crossing Anniversary T-shirt 2025
Our Newest T-shirt Commemorating The 270th Anniversary
🌟Available in LG, MED, and SMALL🌟
100% Cotton (Limited Stock Available)
Double Sided Printed Right Here In Connellsville!

Stone Iron Furnaces of Western Pennsylvania
NEW BOOK! Now Available by Local Author Robert McDowell

LIMITED AVAILABILITY

Check back later if Sold Out!

Connellsville Bi-Centennial Celebration Book 2006
A Copy of the Connellsville Bi-Centennial Celebration Book from 2006

Col. William Crawford Booklets
Col. William Crawford Booklets sharing a brief history of the man behind our iconic Col. Crawford's Cabin Historic Site in Connellsville. Makes a great gift for kids who are interested in History!

Col. William Crawford Cabin Notecards (Set of 2)
(Col. William Crawford Cabin Notecards (Set of 2)

Issac Meason house Front Porch Notecards (Set of 2)
2 For 1 Issac Meason house Front Porch Notecards (Set of 2)

Issac Meason / Meason House Booket
A 16 page booklet depicting the History of Issac Meason And his Iconic House. A perfect gift for the young historian or someone with fond memories of home.

