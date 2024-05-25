CONNELLSVILLE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY Online Store

Offered by
A book sharing the life of J. Harold Arnold a man who was Later Nicknamed (Mr. Fayette County)
OFFICIAL Cemetery Records For Hillgrove Cemetery in Connellsville PA
132 Pages Of Pictures from the Archives of Connellsville Around the turn of the 20th Century 1899
At 841 text pages and weighing almost 7 pounds, this hefty tome is fully indexed, which adds an additional 241 pages in the form of indices for boroughs and townships, biographies, illustrations, banks, battles, businesses, camps, cemeteries, churches, counties, courts, laws and civil government, crossings, crossroads and fords, forts, Indian tribes, industries, military groups, newspapers, railroads, rivers, schools, societies and fraternal organizations, steamboats and ferries, taverns, inns and hotels, tracts of land, trails, valleys, and finally, people, indexed by first and last name. The definitive history of Fayette County, Pennsylvania, written in 1882 by Franklin Ellis. It includes significant biographical content and a number of black and white illustrations. A must have resource for any serious historian or genealogist. These volumes were reprinted in 2000. We ship boxed and cushioned, Media Mail, at cost. $20 OFF For Christmas!
A 1872 Reprint Atlas Of Fayette County and other places in Pennsylvania. Broken up into sections for easy viewing. Good for finding missing places in Fayette County that have been lost to time.
1906 Centennial History of Connellsville (560 Pages) We have some on hand currently.
Paperback version of Around Connellsville with 128 Pages Of Connellsville History Published in 2013 By Arcadia Publishin Company. Co Written By Society President Karen Heckler
1906 Connellsville Centennial History (Indexed) (560 Pages)
A Hardcover 176 Page Book on the sculpture of Jerry McKenna located at Notre Dame University, South Bend, Indiana
SALE $5 OFF West Penn Trolley (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering (LITHOGRAPH) SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen OFFICIAL
SALE $5 OFF The Gibson House (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen (LITHOGRAPH) OFFICIAL
SALE $5 OFF Carnegie Free Library (Numbered) Pen & Ink Rendering SIGNED By Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen OFFICIAL
Connellsville 1946 Color 70 Mins DVD (Unnarrated)
The Connellsville Area Historical Society Presents: Connellsville - 1946
Take a step back in time to view the Connellsville Area and its population, organizations, and business' in 1946. This nostalgic glimpse of our area was a joint effort by 2 local residents: Dr. J. Harold Dull and Thomas P. Balsley, who filmed the project originally on 16 mm movie film. The program has now been transferred to Digital Video Disc (DVD) by the historical society. Sit back and enjoy the sites of a much busier & prosperous community; and if you are 71 years of age or older, as of this DVD release, you might even see yourself.
NOTE: This DVD differs from the 'Connellsville 1946' 40 minute version by showing the "raw" film footage not shown on the original presentation. School children from South Connellsville, Dunbar High School, Nathan Hale, Poplar Grove, Rock Ridge appear on this 77 minute version and not on the original 40 minute version. An over-flight of the Connellsville vicinity, other organizations, and more church members also appear only on this DVD version.
In Color
No Narration
Chaptered & Titles Background Music
Length: 77 min.
Filmed by Thomas P. Balsley
DVD Transfer: RSVProductions
Special Thanks to Wiiliam Balsley
The Connellsville Area Historical
Society: Karen Hechler, President
A video showing the 50th Anniversary Luncheon & Historical Marker Dedication of ladies who manned the famous Connellsville Canteen during the World War II years of 1942 through 1944. The event was held on April 23, 1994 at the Central Fellowship Church where the Canteen site was originally located. A dedication of a Pennsylvania Historical Marker was unveiled and dedicated after the luncheon. Among the many speakers at the ceremony was Florence Shutsy Reynolds, who was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for service in the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP).
Please note this video, with the exception of the first few minutes, which has been shown before in the 'Connellsville 1946' video, does NOT show the workings of the Connellsville Canteen. This video is about the anniversary luncheon & marker dedication
Connellsville 1946 Color DVD 40 Mins (Narrated)
The Connellsville Area Historical Society
Presents:
The City of Connellsville -1946-
Take a step back in time to view the Connellsville area and some of its population, organizations, schools, and business' in 1946. This nostalgic look was a joint effort by two local residents: Dr. J. Harold Dull and Thomas P. Balsley, who filmed the project originally on 16 millimeter movie film. The program has now been transferred to Digital Video Disc (DVD) by the historical society. Sit back and enjoy the sites of a much busier & prosperous community; and if you are 71 years of age and older, as of this DVD release, you might even see yourself.
40 Minutes in Length
Filmed by Thomas P. Balsley Narrated by John H. Sloan
Special Thanks to William A. Balsley Transferred to DVD by RSVProductions
The Connellsville Area Historical Society 2007
Set of 2 Misc Small Postcards Displaying Connellsville History SIZE: 5.5IN X 4.5IN (Never know what you could get!)
Set of 2 Misc Large Postcards Displaying Connellsville History SIZE 8.5IN × 5.5IN (Never know what you could get!)
Featuring 10 Of The Most Historic Sites In Connellsville. 6FT Long x 4FT Wide
10th Anniversary Braddocks Crossing Pin
Design By: Local Artist Donna Campbell Allen
12th Anniversary Braddock's Crossing Large Pin
2018 Gibson House Ornament
This item is Ceramic and Double-sided Printing
Celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Gibson house.
An ornament celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Connellsville canteen. ($5 OFF)
An ornament celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Connellsville area Historical Society.($10 OFF)
An ornament Celebrating connellsville Olympic Champion Johnny Woodruff ($5 OFF)
An ornament celebrating connellsville's Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Lujack. ($5 OFF)
An ornament celebrating the 20th annual braddocks Crossing event. ($5 OFF)
The Connellsville Historical Society is Celebrating Florence Shutsy Reynolds, Connellsville’s contribution to the W.A.S.P., the Women Airforce Service Pilots. This exceptional group of women pilots existed for two years 1943-1944, flying every kind of plane available in America, to free male pilots for the war in Europe and Asia. Shutsy went to school in Dunbar, learned to fly at the then new Connellsville Airport and then offered her service to the United States government to serve her country.
A T-Shirt Commemorating our 20th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2023
A Green T-shirt
Available in 2 Sizes! Commemorating our 17th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2020.
A TShirt Commemorating our 19th Annual Braddock's Crossing Reenactment event in 2022
And celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Johnny Lujacks Heisman Trophy Win
A LARGE TShirt Commemorating our 15th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2018
A (EXTRA LARGE) T-Shirt Commemorating our 10th Annual Braddock's Crossing Reenactment event in 2013 🌟Available in XL & Medium🌟
A EXTRA LARGE TSHIRT Commemorating Stewart’s Crossing and General Edward Braddocks march to Fort Duquesne
A LARGE RED T-Shirt Commemorating our 20th Annual Braddocks Crossing Reenactment event in 2023
A T-shirt ommemorating Florence Shutsy Reynolds’s and the W.A.S.P. 80th Anniversary
Our Newest T-shirt Commemorating The 270th Anniversary
NEW BOOK! Now Available by Local Author Robert McDowell
A Copy of the Connellsville Bi-Centennial Celebration Book from 2006
Col. William Crawford Booklets sharing a brief history of the man behind our iconic Col. Crawford's Cabin Historic Site in Connellsville. Makes a great gift for kids who are interested in History!
(Col. William Crawford Cabin Notecards (Set of 2)
2 For 1 Issac Meason house Front Porch Notecards (Set of 2)
A 16 page booklet depicting the History of Issac Meason And his Iconic House. A perfect gift for the young historian or someone with fond memories of home.
