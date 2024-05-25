CONNELLSVILLE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY Online Store

Connellsville 1946 Color 70 Mins DVD (Unnarrated)

(Made to ORDER) Usually we have some on hand

The Connellsville Area Historical Society Presents: Connellsville - 1946

Take a step back in time to view the Connellsville Area and its population, organizations, and business' in 1946. This nostalgic glimpse of our area was a joint effort by 2 local residents: Dr. J. Harold Dull and Thomas P. Balsley, who filmed the project originally on 16 mm movie film. The program has now been transferred to Digital Video Disc (DVD) by the historical society. Sit back and enjoy the sites of a much busier & prosperous community; and if you are 71 years of age or older, as of this DVD release, you might even see yourself.

NOTE: This DVD differs from the 'Connellsville 1946' 40 minute version by showing the "raw" film footage not shown on the original presentation. School children from South Connellsville, Dunbar High School, Nathan Hale, Poplar Grove, Rock Ridge appear on this 77 minute version and not on the original 40 minute version. An over-flight of the Connellsville vicinity, other organizations, and more church members also appear only on this DVD version.

In Color

No Narration

Chaptered & Titles Background Music

Length: 77 min.

Filmed by Thomas P. Balsley

DVD Transfer: RSVProductions

Special Thanks to Wiiliam Balsley

The Connellsville Area Historical

Society: Karen Hechler, President