Membership

Player
$25

Valid for one year

● Accept an offered role in any/all 2025 shows ● Free entry to select TGS members-only events ● Your name listed on the website and in our quarterly newsletter
Star
$75

Valid for one year

Includes all of the above, plus: ● Exclusive early access to ticket sales ● Your name listed in TGS playbills all season long ● A “plus one” ticket for your guest to the opening night party
Director
$150

Valid for one year

Includes all of the above, plus: ● A $5.00 concession voucher (good for the whole season!) ● Two (2) complimentary tickets for any TGS show this season ● Exclusive invitation to our 2026 season launch party (details to be announced!)
Producer
$300

Valid for one year

Includes all of the above, plus: ● An additional pair of tickets for any TGS show this season (a total of four (4) complimentary tickets) ● 1 free ticket to our Mainstage Musical opening night party ● Exclusive TGS tote bag
Patron
$500

Valid for one year

Includes all of the above, plus: ● Invitation to announce an award/show at the annual season launch party ● Invitation to pitch your idea for a future season show to our play reading committee ● Exclusive TGS Patron coffee mug
