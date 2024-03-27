Membership

● Accept an offered role in any/all 2025 shows
● Free entry to select TGS members-only events
● Your name listed on the website and in our quarterly newsletter
Star
$75
Valid for one year
Includes all of the above, plus:
● Exclusive early access to ticket sales
● Your name listed in TGS playbills all season long
● A “plus one” ticket for your guest to the opening night party
Director
$150
Valid for one year
Includes all of the above, plus:
● A $5.00 concession voucher (good for the whole season!)
● Two (2) complimentary tickets for any TGS show this season
● Exclusive invitation to our 2026 season launch party (details to be announced!)
Producer
$300
Valid for one year
Includes all of the above, plus:
● An additional pair of tickets for any TGS show this season (a total of four (4)
complimentary tickets)
● 1 free ticket to our Mainstage Musical opening night party
● Exclusive TGS tote bag
Patron
$500
Valid for one year
Includes all of the above, plus:
● Invitation to announce an award/show at the annual season launch party
● Invitation to pitch your idea for a future season show to our play reading committee
● Exclusive TGS Patron coffee mug
