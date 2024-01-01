12 pm Tour of River Place- Canceled

Tour the new River Place Arts Center

"River Place is a new arts and cultural center located along the bank of the Warroad River. This unique multipurpose facility will include a performance space with seating for 300 and green rooms to support theatrical performances and events. There is also dedicated space for studio arts, ceramics, and multi-use media art space to support the pursuit of arts and cultural education in the community." (Mortenson.com)





River Place sits on the site of the old Warroad school.

Tours are approximately 45 minutes to an hour long. River Place is still under construction so participants will wear hard hats, safety vests and close toed shoes. No sandals.

You will sign a waiver for permission to tour a construction site.

Limited to 15 people per session.

Learn more about River Place here.