Conceptual Art Therapy

Hosted by

Conceptual Art Therapy

About this event

Crochet Lab with Khaos Crafts

558 W 2nd St A

Pomona, CA 91766, USA

General admission
Free
There is NO FEE to attend this event. You may give a donation here of any amount if you choose, you may give a donation at the event OR just come out and create with us and let your presence be your support.
Add a donation for Conceptual Art Therapy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!