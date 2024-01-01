Beat Making Class (Spring)

Beat Making - Instructed by Josh Oxford

Tuesdays from 4:45-5:45 pm - Ages Teen-Adult





Starting with the generic software Soundtrap, we’ll explore how to go about making beats in a Digital Audio Workstation (DAW). This class is intended for beginner level musicians looking to learn more





Bring a laptop (any kind) and headphones.





Classes are on Tuesdays from 4:45-5:45 pm from 4/9-6/11.





***Mark your calendars***

Thurs, May 30 at 5 pm - CSMA Students in the Ithaca Festival Parade (5pm line-up)

Fri, June 28 - Performance Opportunities at CSMA Showcase (Time TBA)