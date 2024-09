A Tap Dance Nutcracker presented by Portland Youth Tap Company.





Featuring the music of Duke Elliington and Billy Stayhorn with chreography by Artistic Director Kelsey Leonard, Sarah Reich, Terry Brock, and more!





Set in a 1920s jazz bar, a pianist takes a nap and enters the nutcracker realm, with a jazzy spin.





This mini suite will run under and hour with no intermission. Stay after the show to mingle with our dancers and celebrate the season!