New Life Christian Church

Hosted by

New Life Christian Church

About this event

Sales closed

New Life Christian Church Gala Elite Sponsorship $10,000

7347 Juniper Ave

Fontana, CA 92336, USA

NLCC Gala Elite Sponsor item
NLCC Gala Elite Sponsor
$10,000
10 tickets to the Gala (One Table) Full-Page Advertisement in Event Program Book Logo listing on ‘Supporter Wall” on our website Logo on Gala event webpage with hyperlink to your website. Acknowledgment at the event Social Media recognition leading up to event (Facebook and Instagram) Special Podium Acknowledgement during Awards Event Your Company Logo featured On The Partnership Wall at the Gala

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!