Please join us on Saturday, March 25th, 2023 at Strike and Spare 2 in Lockport for an evening of food, fun, friends, and bowling! This year's event kicks off at 8:00pm with pizza and drinks. Then get your shoes laced up and be ready for all the bowling action at 9:30pm!





There will be plenty of raffle baskets and a 50/50 raffle as well. Raffle tickets can be pre-purchased here or purchased at the event.