Garfield Gator Gala: Celebrating 30 Years

Gladiator sponsor will receive a table for eight (8) guests, seated bar service, two (2) bottles of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, slot in video showing, logo printed on backdrop and official invitation, and a table for selling/advertising your products and services.

Gladiator sponsor will receive a table for eight (8) guests, seated bar service, two (2) bottles of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, slot in video showing, logo printed on backdrop and official invitation, and a table for selling/advertising your products and services.

More details...