Garfield Gator Gala: Celebrating 30 Years

Gladiator sponsor will receive a table for eight (8) guests, seated bar service, two (2) bottles of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, slot in video showing, logo printed on backdrop and official invitation, and a table for selling/advertising your products and services.
Gladiator sponsor will receive a table for eight (8) guests, seated bar service, two (2) bottles of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, slot in video showing, logo printed on backdrop and official invitation, and a table for selling/advertising your products and services.
Sponsor: Gator Aviator
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Aviator sponsors will receive four (4) gala tickets, one (1) bottle of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, and logo printed on backdrop and official invitation.
Aviator sponsors will receive four (4) gala tickets, one (1) bottle of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, and logo printed on backdrop and official invitation.
Sponsor: Gator Grand
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grand sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, prominent signage, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Grand sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, prominent signage, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Sponsor: Gator Spectator
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Spectator sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Spectator sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Ad Space Purchase: Full-Page *Gala Ticket Not Included*