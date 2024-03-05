Garfield Gators Youth Sports

Garfield Gator Gala: Celebrating 30 Years

4905 Fifth Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15213, USA

Individual Ticket
$75
Includes admission for one (1) guest
Table of 8
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Includes a reserved table for eight (8) guests
Table of 10
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Includes a reserved table for ten (10) guests
Sponsor: Gator Gladiator
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Gladiator sponsor will receive a table for eight (8) guests, seated bar service, two (2) bottles of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, slot in video showing, logo printed on backdrop and official invitation, and a table for selling/advertising your products and services.
Sponsor: Gator Aviator
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Aviator sponsors will receive four (4) gala tickets, one (1) bottle of champagne, prominent signage, verbal and online recognition, full page ad in the program booklet, and logo printed on backdrop and official invitation.
Sponsor: Gator Grand
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Grand sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, prominent signage, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Sponsor: Gator Spectator
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Spectator sponsors will receive two (2) gala tickets, full page ad in the program booklet, printed logo on backdrop, and verbal and online recognition.
Ad Space Purchase: Full-Page *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$250
Size: 8.5 x 11, Full Color, send artwork to [email protected]
Ad Space Purchase: Half-Page *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$150
Size: 8.5 x 5.5, Full Color, send artwork to [email protected]
Ad Space Purchase: Quarter-Page *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$75
Size: 4.25 x 5.5, Full Color, send artwork to [email protected]
Ad Space Purchase: Business Card *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$25
Size: 4.25 x 2, Full Color, send artwork to [email protected]
Ad Space Purchase:1 Line Shoutout *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$10
One line shoutout to your favorite Gator(s) and Gatorette(s), send artwork to [email protected]
Donation: $30 for 30 Years *Gala Ticket Not Included*
$30
Help us mark 30 years of impact with a $30 donation to support our mission.
