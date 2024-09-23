Clean Water Training in Belize 5K Fundraiser

This will get you one of our Water Walker 5K t-shirts and you’ll be able to Walk the Walk with us virtually to help provide Clean Water for Gales Point, Belize!! I have all the shirts now, let me know how you'd like to get it.
Water Walk 5K - Participant with Shipped T-Shirt
$20
This will get you one of our Water Walker 5K t-shirts and you’ll be able to Walk the Walk with us virtually to help provide Clean Water for Gales Point, Belize!! Your shirt will be shipped right away.
Christmas 5K Special - T-shirt given to Belize Participant
$7.50
You are supporting a Belizean Participant. He/She will receive the Water Walker 5K t-shirt for the event on Jan 7, 2025. This will be someone from one of the families that will be receiving the water filter training! Thanks for your amazing support of our Clean Water Training!!
Christmas Special - You & a Belizean Walk - Special
$15
You will be Getting a Shirt and You are supporting a Belizean Participant as well. Your shirt will be mailed very shortly & He/She will receive the Water Walker 5K t-shirt for the event on Jan 7, 2025. This will be someone from one of the families that will be receiving the water filter training! Thanks for your amazing support of our Clean Water Training!!
Christmas Deal - Water Walk 5K - Participant w pick up
$8
This will get you one of our Water Walker 5K t-shirts and you’ll be able to Walk the Walk with us virtually to help provide Clean Water for Gales Point, Belize!! You can pick up your shirt in December. Shirts are available now.
Christmas Deal - Water Walk 5K - Participant w Shipped T
$14
This will get you one of our Water Walker 5K t-shirts and you’ll be able to Walk the Walk with us virtually to help provide Clean Water for Gales Point, Belize!! Your shirt will be shipped to you shortly.
Add a donation for Hawksbill Hope
$
