The Bash Silent Auction

This propane outdoor patio heater has up to 48,000 BTUs of variable heat output to keep you nice and warm outdoors during the cooler months. This commercial grade standing portable patio heater features a double door design for easy access to the propane tank, wheels for easy mobility, a thermocouple and an anti-tilt safety device to make you feel safe and secure, a pre-assembled regulator, and an easy-to-use piezo ignition that makes lighting a breeze. And it has a built-in table for setting your drinks on. The black powder coating is sure to make a fashion statement and will improve any outdoor decor. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party with friends, or you just like to relax on the patio or deck, the Mainstays Black Powder Coated Patio Heater is sure to keep you warm. This beautiful outdoor patio heater uses a standard 20 lb. propane tank (not included).

This propane outdoor patio heater has up to 48,000 BTUs of variable heat output to keep you nice and warm outdoors during the cooler months. This commercial grade standing portable patio heater features a double door design for easy access to the propane tank, wheels for easy mobility, a thermocouple and an anti-tilt safety device to make you feel safe and secure, a pre-assembled regulator, and an easy-to-use piezo ignition that makes lighting a breeze. And it has a built-in table for setting your drinks on. The black powder coating is sure to make a fashion statement and will improve any outdoor decor. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor dinner party with friends, or you just like to relax on the patio or deck, the Mainstays Black Powder Coated Patio Heater is sure to keep you warm. This beautiful outdoor patio heater uses a standard 20 lb. propane tank (not included).

More details...