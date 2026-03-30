Danebod Folk Meeting - 2026

Click on the + symbol to add 1 or 2 registrations and then click next. Registration includes access to all learning and experiential learning sessions, breakfast, dinner and supper each day and snacks and coffee. Registration also includes lodging in the historic Danebod Folk School. In addition to your registration, would you like to make an additional donation to the Folk Meeting to support our programming? Upon checkout, you will be asked about a donation to Zeffy which is purely optional. If you choose not to donate, ignore the percentages and type in a 0.