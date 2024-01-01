2024 Taste of Paramus

Tantalize your taste buds and support a good cause! Join us for the Taste of Paramus, a delectable event where you can savor signature dishes from the top restaurants in the area. It's a culinary adventure for your palate, and a chance to discover your new favorite spot! Plus, a portion of the proceeds benefits the PRCC Education Foundation, nurturing bright futures in our community. Don't miss this delicious opportunity to indulge and give back!

This event will be held in the Outside Courtyard at CareOne at the Cupola. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Cupola's Georgian Lounge.