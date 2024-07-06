DC Eco.Crew 2024

Designed to make our program more accessible, this discounted ticket ensures everyone can join in and benefit from our offerings.
Every participant will receive a Hydro Flask water bottle.
Supporter Ticket
$75
This regular ticket helps cover the costs of our program while supporting our mission to educate and inspire the community.
Every participant will receive a Hydro Flask water bottle.
Champion Ticket
$100
By purchasing this ticket, you're going the extra mile to support Eco.Logic, ensuring the sustainability and growth of our impactful programs.
Every participant will receive a Hydro Flask water bottle.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!