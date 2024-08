Walkin' In A Whisker Wonderland General Public Tickets (Saturday ONLY)

Generations Cat Club Presents Walkin' in a Whisker Wonderland





๐—ฆ๐—˜๐—˜ ๐—จ๐—ฃ ๐—ง๐—ขย 4๐Ÿฌ ๐—•๐—˜๐—”๐—จ๐—ง๐—œ๐—™๐—จ๐—Ÿ ๐—–๐—”๐—ง ๐—•๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—˜๐——๐—ฆ!

๏ฝž ๐—ฆ๐—›๐—ข๐—ช ๐—”๐—–๐—ง๐—œ๐—ฉ๐—œ๐—ง๐—œ๐—˜๐—ฆ ๏ฝž

This is a FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT that is fun for all ages!



๐—ช๐—"๐—ง๐—–๐—›cats and kittens compete for Best in Show IN EACH of the 7 separate Judging Rings, each day!



๐—ฆ๐—›๐—ข๐—ฃ๐—ฃ๐—œ๐—ก๐—šfor cats and people with vendors selling cat-related items!



๐—–๐—"๐—ง ๐—ฅ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—–๐—จ๐—˜There will be several rescues on-site with many adoptable kitties looking for furever homes!

๐Ÿˆโ€ ๐— ๐—˜๐—˜๐—ง ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™๐™ง๐™ž๐™š๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™๐™š๐™ก๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™š ๐™‹๐™š๐™ฉ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐˜พ๐™ง๐™š๐™ฌ - throughout the show hall. Our exhibitors will be overjoyed to share their beloved felines to pet, plus share about their breed and the breed's history.



Sam Houston Race Park

7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 2,

Houston, TX 77064

๏ฝž ๐—Ÿ๐—ข๐—–๐—"๐—ง๐—œ๐—ข๐—ก ๏ฝžSam Houston Race Park7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 2,Houston, TX 77064๏ฝžFREE PARKING๏ฝž

๏ฝž ๐—ฆ๐—›๐—ข๐—ช ๐—›๐—ข๐—จ๐—ฅ๐—ฆ ๐—™๐—ข๐—ฅ ๐—š๐—จ๐—˜๐—ฆ๐—ง๐—ฆ ๏ฝž

Saturday, December 2nd, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, December 3rd, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Come see up to 200 purebred and household pet cats compete for top cat in 7 different judging rings throughout the day. Meet Maine Coon, Persians, Siamese, Devon Rex, Ragdolls, Bengals, Sphynx, and up to 30 other breeds!

You can sit and watch cats on the judging table or walk around and see the cats up close in the benching area. No matter what time you arrive youโ€™re bound to see your favorite breed being judged.

๏ฝž ๐—™๐—”๐—ค ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—–๐—ฎ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ต๐—ผ๐˜„ ๏ฝž

๐˜ฟ๐™ค ๐™„ ๐™ฃ๐™š๐™š๐™™ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™—๐™ง๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™˜๐™–๐™จ๐™ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ? Please bring cash, credit card, or debit card for admission and be aware that some vendors do not accept credit cards.

๐™’๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง๐™š ๐™—๐™š ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ช๐™˜๐™ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ฉ? Some of the cats in the show may be petted. Always ask permission first, and always sanitize between cats.

๐™’๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง๐™š ๐™—๐™ฎ ๐™– ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ง๐™š๐™จ๐™˜๐™ช๐™š ๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ? There will be several rescues on-site with many adoptable kitties looking for furever homes!!

๐Ÿˆโ€ ๐˜ผ๐™ง๐™š ๐™ฌ๐™š ๐™–๐™ก๐™ก๐™ค๐™ฌ๐™š๐™™ ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™—๐™ง๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™œ ๐™ค๐™ช๐™ง ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ง๐™จ๐™ค๐™ฃ๐™–๐™ก ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ค๐™ง ๐™™๐™ค๐™œ (๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™– ๐™ก๐™š๐™–๐™จ๐™, ๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ง๐™ค๐™ก๐™ก๐™š๐™ง, ๐™ค๐™ง ๐™˜๐™–๐™ง๐™ง๐™ž๐™š๐™ง)?

No; only cats pre-registered may enter the show. There are rules our association has requiring specific vaccinations, health checks, etc. that cannot be investigated or enforced on spectatorsโ€™ cats. It is as much for the safety of your cat as well as those cats competing.

๐™’๐™๐™–๐™ฉโ€™๐™จ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™—๐™š๐™จ๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ข๐™š ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ซ๐™ž๐™จ๐™ž๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ? By arriving by 10:00 am, you will have plenty of time to see everything in a couple of hours or you could spend more time! Judging is a continuous format all day. All judges see all of the cats entered. Each judge hosts their own mini-show. There is no overall best of the best.



๐˜พ๐™–๐™ฃ ๐™„ ๐™ฉ๐™–๐™ ๐™š ๐™ฅ๐™ž๐™˜๐™ฉ๐™ช๐™ง๐™š๐™จ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ๐™จ?Photography is permitted but please ask permission first if using a flash or if your camera makes noise when taking a picture. It may scare some cats.



๐™'๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง๐™š ๐™—๐™š ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™จ๐™ช๐™ฅ๐™ฅ๐™ก๐™ฎ ๐™–๐™ฃ๐™™ ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ค๐™ฎ ๐™ซ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™™๐™ค๐™ง๐™จ ๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ?We will have many cat item vendors within our show hall.



๐™'๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง๐™š ๐™—๐™š ๐™˜๐™–๐™ฉ๐™จ ๐™›๐™ค๐™ง ๐™จ๐™–๐™ก๐™š?Some exhibitors will have kittens or adults for sale. Sometimes these cats will have come to the show, but others may be waiting at home to find their perfect home. Look for signs that read Cats or Kittens for sale. Please note that all kittens (except rescue kitties) must be 3 months old to be in the show hall.



๐™'๐™๐™–๐™ฉ ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ข๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ช๐™ก๐™™ ๐™„ ๐™œ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™ค ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐™จ๐™๐™ค๐™ฌ?We recommend planning to arrive at least two hours prior to the end of the show so you can have time to see everything.



๐™'๐™ž๐™ก๐™ก ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š๐™ง๐™š ๐™—๐™š ๐™ฅ๐™š๐™ค๐™ฅ๐™ก๐™š ๐™›๐™ค๐™ค๐™™ ๐™–๐™ซ๐™–๐™ž๐™ก๐™–๐™—๐™ก๐™š?People food will be available! The restaurant is on location for lunch.