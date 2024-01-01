Walkin' In A Whisker Wonderland General Public Tickets (Saturday ONLY)

Generations Cat Club Presents Walkin' in a Whisker Wonderland





𝗦𝗘𝗘 𝗨𝗣 𝗧𝗢 4𝟬 𝗕𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗧𝗜𝗙𝗨𝗟 𝗖𝗔𝗧 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗗𝗦!

～ 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗔𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦 ～

This is a FAMILY-FRIENDLY EVENT that is fun for all ages!



𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 cats and kittens compete for Best in Show IN EACH of the 7 separate Judging Rings, each day!



𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗜𝗡𝗚 for cats and people with vendors selling cat-related items!



𝗖𝗔𝗧 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗖𝗨𝗘 There will be several rescues on-site with many adoptable kitties looking for furever homes!

🐈‍ 𝗠𝗘𝗘𝗧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙁𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙋𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙧𝙚𝙬 - throughout the show hall. Our exhibitors will be overjoyed to share their beloved felines to pet, plus share about their breed and the breed's history.



Sam Houston Race Park

7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 2,

Houston, TX 77064

～ 𝗟𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 ～
Sam Houston Race Park
7575 North Sam Houston Pkwy W Gate 2,
Houston, TX 77064
～FREE PARKING～

～ 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗛𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗦 ～

Saturday, December 2nd, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, December 3rd, 9:00 am to 4:00 pm

Come see up to 200 purebred and household pet cats compete for top cat in 7 different judging rings throughout the day. Meet Maine Coon, Persians, Siamese, Devon Rex, Ragdolls, Bengals, Sphynx, and up to 30 other breeds!

You can sit and watch cats on the judging table or walk around and see the cats up close in the benching area. No matter what time you arrive you’re bound to see your favorite breed being judged.

～ 𝗙𝗔𝗤 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘁 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 ～

𝘿𝙤 𝙄 𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙝 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬? Please bring cash, credit card, or debit card for admission and be aware that some vendors do not accept credit cards.

𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙘𝙝 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙥𝙚𝙩? Some of the cats in the show may be petted. Always ask permission first, and always sanitize between cats.

𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙖 𝙘𝙖𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙪𝙚 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬? There will be several rescues on-site with many adoptable kitties looking for furever homes!!

🐈‍ 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙬𝙚 𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙤𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙖𝙩 𝙤𝙧 𝙙𝙤𝙜 (𝙤𝙣 𝙖 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙝, 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧, 𝙤𝙧 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙧)?

No; only cats pre-registered may enter the show. There are rules our association has requiring specific vaccinations, health checks, etc. that cannot be investigated or enforced on spectators’ cats. It is as much for the safety of your cat as well as those cats competing.

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩’𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙞𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬? By arriving by 10:00 am, you will have plenty of time to see everything in a couple of hours or you could spend more time! Judging is a continuous format all day. All judges see all of the cats entered. Each judge hosts their own mini-show. There is no overall best of the best.



𝘾𝙖𝙣 𝙄 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙥𝙞𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨? Photography is permitted but please ask permission first if using a flash or if your camera makes noise when taking a picture. It may scare some cats.



𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙩 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙮 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙘𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙤𝙮 𝙫𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙧𝙨 𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬? We will have many cat item vendors within our show hall.



𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙨𝙖𝙡𝙚? Some exhibitors will have kittens or adults for sale. Sometimes these cats will have come to the show, but others may be waiting at home to find their perfect home. Look for signs that read Cats or Kittens for sale. Please note that all kittens (except rescue kitties) must be 3 months old to be in the show hall.



𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙄 𝙜𝙤 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙬? We recommend planning to arrive at least two hours prior to the end of the show so you can have time to see everything.



𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙗𝙚 𝙥𝙚𝙤𝙥𝙡𝙚 𝙛𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙖𝙫𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚? People food will be available! The restaurant is on location for lunch.