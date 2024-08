We are celebrating 100 years of the Sycamore Park District! Step back in time at the historic WPA Shelter for a nostalgic party in the park! Cake Walk • Trivia • Prizes and a Mystery raffle featuring nostalgic park memorabilia

Saturday, May 20, 5-8 pm

Sycamore Park District Community Park, 940 E. State Street, Sycamore

$25 per person includes

Two drink tickets

Heavy charcuterie and dessert

Live Entertainment from local band, Sound Check