Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.'s 2nd Annual Auction

Get ready for an exhilarating experience at Urban Air! We are excited to offer two Basic Tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park, where fun and excitement await for all ages. Enjoy a day filled with thrilling activities, including trampolining, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more! These tickets provide access to a variety of attractions within the park, making them perfect for a day out with family or friends. You can bounce your way through the trampolines, tackle the challenging climbing walls, and navigate through the obstacle courses. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a family outing, or just looking for some active fun, Urban Air has something for everyone. To use these tickets, simply present them at the entrance on the day of your visit. Don’t forget to check Urban Air’s website for details on park hours and any special events happening during your visit. Bid now for your chance to win this fantastic package and unleash your inner thrill-seeker at Urban Air! Don’t miss out on the fun—support a great cause while enjoying an action-packed day!

Get ready for an exhilarating experience at Urban Air! We are excited to offer two Basic Tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park, where fun and excitement await for all ages. Enjoy a day filled with thrilling activities, including trampolining, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more! These tickets provide access to a variety of attractions within the park, making them perfect for a day out with family or friends. You can bounce your way through the trampolines, tackle the challenging climbing walls, and navigate through the obstacle courses. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a family outing, or just looking for some active fun, Urban Air has something for everyone. To use these tickets, simply present them at the entrance on the day of your visit. Don’t forget to check Urban Air’s website for details on park hours and any special events happening during your visit. Bid now for your chance to win this fantastic package and unleash your inner thrill-seeker at Urban Air! Don’t miss out on the fun—support a great cause while enjoying an action-packed day!

More details...