Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc.'s 2nd Annual Auction

Seton Hall Men’s Basketball Home Game Ticket Package
$75
Starting bid
Get ready to cheer on the Seton Hall Pirates! This exclusive certificate entitles you to four complimentary tickets to any home game during the 2024-2025 season at the Prudential Center. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the excitement of college basketball, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the thrill of a live game with family or friends!
To redeem your tickets, you'll simply complete a form and return it at least one week prior to your chosen game. Don’t miss out on the chance to support the team and create unforgettable memories!
Bid now and secure your spot for an electrifying season of Seton Hall Men’s Basketball!
Get ready to cheer on the Seton Hall Pirates! This exclusive certificate entitles you to four complimentary tickets to any home game during the 2024-2025 season at the Prudential Center. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the excitement of college basketball, this is the perfect opportunity to experience the thrill of a live game with family or friends!
To redeem your tickets, you'll simply complete a form and return it at least one week prior to your chosen game. Don’t miss out on the chance to support the team and create unforgettable memories!
Bid now and secure your spot for an electrifying season of Seton Hall Men’s Basketball!
Urban Air Adventure Park (2) Tickets
$35
Starting bid
Get ready for an exhilarating experience at Urban Air! We are excited to offer two Basic Tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park, where fun and excitement await for all ages. Enjoy a day filled with thrilling activities, including trampolining, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more!
These tickets provide access to a variety of attractions within the park, making them perfect for a day out with family or friends. You can bounce your way through the trampolines, tackle the challenging climbing walls, and navigate through the obstacle courses. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a family outing, or just looking for some active fun, Urban Air has something for everyone.
To use these tickets, simply present them at the entrance on the day of your visit. Don’t forget to check Urban Air’s website for details on park hours and any special events happening during your visit.
Bid now for your chance to win this fantastic package and unleash your inner thrill-seeker at Urban Air! Don’t miss out on the fun—support a great cause while enjoying an action-packed day!
Get ready for an exhilarating experience at Urban Air! We are excited to offer two Basic Tickets to Urban Air Adventure Park, where fun and excitement await for all ages. Enjoy a day filled with thrilling activities, including trampolining, climbing walls, obstacle courses, and more!
These tickets provide access to a variety of attractions within the park, making them perfect for a day out with family or friends. You can bounce your way through the trampolines, tackle the challenging climbing walls, and navigate through the obstacle courses. Whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a family outing, or just looking for some active fun, Urban Air has something for everyone.
To use these tickets, simply present them at the entrance on the day of your visit. Don’t forget to check Urban Air’s website for details on park hours and any special events happening during your visit.
Bid now for your chance to win this fantastic package and unleash your inner thrill-seeker at Urban Air! Don’t miss out on the fun—support a great cause while enjoying an action-packed day!
SoJo Spa Retreat Experience
$125
Starting bid
Indulge in relaxation with two complimentary admission passes to SoJo Spa! Perfect for unwinding after a long week or enjoying a peaceful day with a friend, these passes grant you access to a serene environment designed for rejuvenation.
Valid for one year from October 4, 2024, these passes allow you to take advantage of SoJo Spa’s extensive services, including tranquil treatments, soothing massages, and refreshing amenities.
Bid now to secure this indulgent experience at SoJo Spa and support a meaningful cause at the same time! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to prioritize your wellness while contributing to our mission!
Indulge in relaxation with two complimentary admission passes to SoJo Spa! Perfect for unwinding after a long week or enjoying a peaceful day with a friend, these passes grant you access to a serene environment designed for rejuvenation.
Valid for one year from October 4, 2024, these passes allow you to take advantage of SoJo Spa’s extensive services, including tranquil treatments, soothing massages, and refreshing amenities.
Bid now to secure this indulgent experience at SoJo Spa and support a meaningful cause at the same time! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to prioritize your wellness while contributing to our mission!
Night at the Races - Meadowlands Racetrack Experience
$75
Starting bid
Join us for an exciting evening at the Meadowlands Racetrack with this exclusive package for four! Start your night with a gourmet dinner at the renowned Pink restaurant, offering a prime view of the live racing action.
Your group will also receive complimentary race programs to follow the excitement throughout the evening. As part of this special experience, you’ll have the chance to participate in a winner’s circle presentation during one of the races. To make the night even more memorable, you’ll receive a professional group photo taken in the winner’s circle.
Don’t miss this thrilling and unforgettable night at the races, perfect for horse racing enthusiasts and those looking for a unique night out!
Join us for an exciting evening at the Meadowlands Racetrack with this exclusive package for four! Start your night with a gourmet dinner at the renowned Pink restaurant, offering a prime view of the live racing action.
Your group will also receive complimentary race programs to follow the excitement throughout the evening. As part of this special experience, you’ll have the chance to participate in a winner’s circle presentation during one of the races. To make the night even more memorable, you’ll receive a professional group photo taken in the winner’s circle.
Don’t miss this thrilling and unforgettable night at the races, perfect for horse racing enthusiasts and those looking for a unique night out!
Tac Ops Laser Tag - 2 Passes
$50
Starting bid
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with two passes to Tac Ops Laser Tag! Experience cutting-edge tactical laser tag in a high-energy, immersive environment. Perfect for a fun outing with a friend or family member, Tac Ops offers multiple mission types and an exciting arena for hours of entertainment.
By bidding on this package, you'll be supporting Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc., helping to fund valuable programs for young women. Don’t miss out on this action-packed experience!
Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping adventure with two passes to Tac Ops Laser Tag! Experience cutting-edge tactical laser tag in a high-energy, immersive environment. Perfect for a fun outing with a friend or family member, Tac Ops offers multiple mission types and an exciting arena for hours of entertainment.
By bidding on this package, you'll be supporting Yes, M.I.S.S. Inc., helping to fund valuable programs for young women. Don’t miss out on this action-packed experience!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!