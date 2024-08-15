The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.

Hosted by

The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.

About this event

Registration for the 2024-2025 Junior Bach Festival auditions; Third instrument, Soloist With Accompanist, Duo Performing on a Third Instrument or Ensemble with up to 4 members

Registration fee for a THIRD instrument
$55
This registration is for those performing on a THIRD instrument as: --An unaccompanied soloist (most common). --A soloist with an accompanist (Please note Junior Bach's requirement that accompanists should be 20 years of age or younger.) --A member of a duo.
Add a donation for The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!