Registration for the 2024-2025 Junior Bach Festival auditions; Third instrument, Soloist With Accompanist, Duo Performing on a Third Instrument or Ensemble with up to 4 members

This registration is for those performing on a THIRD instrument as: --An unaccompanied soloist (most common). --A soloist with an accompanist (Please note Junior Bach's requirement that accompanists should be 20 years of age or younger.) --A member of a duo.

This registration is for those performing on a THIRD instrument as: --An unaccompanied soloist (most common). --A soloist with an accompanist (Please note Junior Bach's requirement that accompanists should be 20 years of age or younger.) --A member of a duo.

More details...