Registration for the 2024-2025 Junior Bach Festival auditions; Third instrument, Soloist With Accompanist, Duo Performing on a Third Instrument or Ensemble with up to 4 members
Registration fee for a THIRD instrument
$55
This registration is for those performing on a THIRD instrument as:
--An unaccompanied soloist (most common).
--A soloist with an accompanist (Please note Junior Bach's requirement that accompanists should be 20 years of age or younger.)
--A member of a duo.
This registration is for those performing on a THIRD instrument as:
--An unaccompanied soloist (most common).
--A soloist with an accompanist (Please note Junior Bach's requirement that accompanists should be 20 years of age or younger.)
--A member of a duo.
Add a donation for The Junior Bach Festival Association, Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!